I want to request for extra work and pay

Dear Jane,

I work for a department that is short staffed, so I work overtime. A few days ago, I overheard my boss saying that he will hire two more people to help with the workload. Thing is, I really need money since I recently started my Master’s degree. I am planning to ask him to improve my pay and in return, I do all the work. How’s that? Jose.

Dear Jose,

From time to time, employees could be expected to take up more responsibilities without additional pay to help the company navigate and survive tough times. If your employer’s financial status has not been severely affected by the pandemic, you can entertain thoughts of negotiating for better remuneration. Still, the work schedule should allow employees, including you, time to rest. Employers are required by law to allow employees two rest days weekly or pay over time.

How will you manage your Master’s studies if you are engaged in the office all week? You risk experiencing burnout and fatigue which might have a negative impact on your productivity.

You might also neglect other aspects of your life such as family which is equally important. You could offer to take up additional responsibilities for a defined duration, while other roles are shared out across your team members.



Take the initiative and prepare a schedule that allows you and your colleagues to take the well-deserved off days. This way, you have bargaining power when you eventually ask for a review of your terms.

Have you considered alternative funding for your Master’s programme? You could approach your manager and explore the probability of accessing a loan. Do you belong to a Sacco? That could also be another option. Be cautious as you take up more responsibilities.

The main objective should be to grow your career. If the responsibilities are not challenging, then you will be making the move only to earn that extra coin while your career stagnates.

You could negotiate for more responsibilities because this will give you leverage as you discuss the issue of additional pay. It will be considered a promotion, which signifies growth in your career. Consider all the monetary and non-monetary facts as you come up with a good strategy of approaching your boss.

What you need to know:

