Is it okay for workmates to have a relationship?

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

Dear Caroline,

My company policy forbids co-workers to become romantically involved. However, I met someone at my church and we became close only to realise that we work for the same company although we are in different departments. Should I give up or should I pursue the relationship? Frank.

Hello Frank,

It is always hard to balance your work life and your personal life. This is particularly hard when the two clash, especially when it comes to a romantic relationship.

The first thing you should do is double check your offices policies around office romances. Often, they discourage it, but it isn’t altogether banned.

Although it is common for policies to not permit an employee dating their supervisor/supervisee and may ban dating within departments, most policies allow dating across departments as long as it’s declared to the human resource manager.

Once you have read through the policy, if it definitely does ban any dating of any employees within the company, even if they are in different departments, then you will need to consider your next steps. Before taking any further steps, you should probably discuss with the employee with whom you are dating where each of you stand in the relationship. If either of you don’t think this has the potential to become a long-term relationship, I would advise not pursuing the relationship.

If you don’t yet feel comfortable having this conversation with her, or if you do but either of you are unsure about whether your relationship has long-term potential, try to continue to get to know each other as friends until you both have a better idea of whether the relationship could turn into something more.

If you have the discussion and both decide that you would definitely like to continue in your relationship, then I would recommend discussing it with your human resource manager, or the person who is responsible for such matters in your organisation.

However, if the policy clearly states that co-workers are not allowed to date, even if they don’t work directly together, then there may be a limit to how much they can help.

Unfortunately, it may ultimately lead to a decision of whether you want to prioritise your relationship over your work. If the relationship continues, one of you may need to change workplace.

This is a complicated problem and will require a lot of thought from both of you.

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director, The Leadership Team (U) cmboijana@gmail.com