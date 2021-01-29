Is it professional to rescind my acceptance of a job offer?

By Moses Ssesanga More by this Author

Dear Moses,

I got offered a position as a business analyst that I have accepted. I have signed a job offer letter and a job description but not yet a contract. Just now I received response for another job I applied for as a junior project manager. This role is more promising for me and given the choice I would prefer to be a junior project manager. Can I rescind my acceptance of the analyst job? Joab.

Dear Joab,

Congratulations for having scored twice in your search for employment in 2021! Your problem is actually a good problem to have, this being a rare feat to be spoilt for choice in these stinging Covid-19 times with many people losing jobs due to the contraction of the economy.

I have previously written on these pages that despite that hard times, many prospective employers are on the lookout for talent to join their organisations simply because of the skill sets and attitudes they possess.

Your major headache now is to make a choice of which employer to join and which one to turn down. This means that you won where many job seekers are failing; building depth and resilience, which is attained by deciding to invest heavily in yourself to get to the top of the food chain in your chosen career.

Joab, you state that you had accepted the business Analyst offer but have only been issued with a job description and, you haven’t yet signed the contract. Though you had initially accepted this job offer, technically you are not yet an employee until you and your employer have inked the employment contract.

However, this is the time for you to exhibit professional maturity and create some level of trust with your employer despite the fact that you are changing your mind and turning down his offer. You may never know when this exhibited maturity may come in handy in the future.

You should first accept and sign the contract of the new Project Manager job offer and then seek an appointment with the HR Manager of the company you are snubbing to candidly but courteously explain why you are turning down their job offer.

You should bear in mind that a lot of pre-employment activities had been happening behind the scenes before you were called in and offered the job and hence a written courtesy appreciation for the job offer consideration would be in order. The HR Manager may even become curious to know which company has snatched you under his very nose though, you are under no obligation to tell.

Moses Ssesanga,

Head of Human Resource,

NMG Uganda

mssesanga@ug.nationmedia.com