It takes time master something

“Do you see a man skilled in his work? He will stand before kings; He will not stand before obscure men.” Proverbs 22:29

That verse reminds me of the value of expertise. The power of mastery.

People pay for expertise. Mastery opens doors. Lack of mastery closes such doors because people love being in the presence of someone who not only knows what they are doing but is a master.

But then, how do you achieve mastery? It takes commitment. You have to decide that I will do whatever it takes to become a master at XYZ.

It takes energy. You have to put in the effort.

That’s one of the reasons you have muscles. They are for application.

It’s one of the reasons you have a will. It’s meant to propel you forward but you have to be willing in the first place.

It takes time. Mastery doesn’t happen suddenly. You have to be willing to be patient while practicing and fine tuning your craft.

Patience always pays if you are on the right track. Show me any person who has mastered a certain skill and I will show you a patient practitioner.

Having said the above, you also have to master something valuable. I will not quote for you what that is because it depends on context.

Look through your gifts and talents.

Ask God to show you how to unleash those same gifts and become a master in particular areas.

At the end of the day, if you really want to become a more valuable member of society, then, you have to master a particular skill and be known by that. You might end up serving kings.

Go forth and become a master.

