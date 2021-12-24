Kasenge is passionate about financial inclusion of women

Flavia Eleanor Kasenge is the chief operating officer of EzeeMoney, a mobile financial services company. She is passionate about the financial inclusion of women and believes that one’s success should benefit others.

Tell us about yourself

I am naturally an introvert with a knack for detail knowing that my decisions always have a lasting effect. This drives my desire to start, follow up, and conclude assignments that I do in a timely manner.

At EzeeMoney, the odds were against us as not many gave us a chance to be where we are today. We take great pride in what we have achieved thus far and are confident of what lies ahead.

Walk us through your career

I have been in the telecommunications industry and digital payments sector for 10 years. While at MTN, I was privileged to be part of the founding project team that successfully rolled out mobile money services for a period of four years.

Later, I joined Orange Uganda as a revenue assurance executive before moving on to join EzeeMoney Ltd. It is at EzeeMoney that my career has taken a leap from being a finance executive to becoming the chief operating officer today.

My role as a senior executive involves overseeing the day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the business and reporting directly to the group chief executive officer.

Would you say you are at the peak of your career?

I believe I am still on the journey to the peak. Seeing the EzeeMoney business grow against all odds has been of great inspiration for me and gives me hope for my own growth.

What drives your passion for financial inclusion of women?

To make a contribution to the have-nots drives me on. But as a woman, I also now appreciate the sacrifices and the commitment one needs to rise up to the top. I am convinced that if I do this well, I shall be a great example for many women that are marginalised. I believe it is not success if it does not benefit others.

What are the limitations of financial inclusion for women?

It starts with our cultural beliefs; women are excluded from making financial decisions in their families and are less likely to inherit family property.

Also, the nature of existing financial systems like the banking sector place emphasis on underlying assets as security knowing very well that women have been excluded from owning assets such as land that men inherit from their fathers because there is a mentality that the girl-child is married off into another family. Without inheritance and sometimes without an education to enable them access formal employment women find themselves on the periphery of economic growth.

What is holding women back from experiencing financial empowerment?

Societal misconceptions and a general fear among some women to take risks or take on challenging roles. Inadequate liquidity to finances themselves also hampers their financial growth.

How do you think these gaps can be addressed?

Women’s efforts should be rewarded by empowering them with more challenging roles. Financial platforms should also empower women to access funding and awareness much needed for better business practices. There should also be personalisation of women products to enable them have easy access and create spaces where they can address issues.

What is the best career advice anyone has given you?

My husband, Stephen Kasenge, gave me what I would call my best career advice. He told me the benefits of the 3Cs; choice, commitment and consequences. He said if I have made a choice, staying committed to it without changing goal posts is key and I have to face the consequences that come with the choice I made. My good friend Solomon Walusimbi also advised me to always pay attention to my now as I focus on what is next.

What would you say enabled you to get where you are today?

It has been a good support system and an unwavering spirit with God at the centre. My husband is also a constant reminder of success. Above all, persistence and consistency are key every step of the way.

As a leader, how do you bring the best out of those you lead?

I encourage them to understand that the strongest person on the team is as strong as the weakest person on the team; we win and lose together.

What do you do to destress?

My family has been a good support system, right from the surprise travel schedules with my husband to the way my children create surprises on a regular basis. The ability to create memories with them away from my routine work schedules is a blessing. Also, being among the first pioneers on the Ugandan women cricket team; cricket will always be my favourite game. I occasionally play hockey but due to my busy lifestyle, Zumba has become my new form of therapy.

About EzeeMoney

EzeeMoney is a technology company that deals in both financial and non- financial services while targeting the people at the bottom of the pyramid.

EzeeMoney launched services in Uganda in January 2013 and operates an agent based model. The company operates in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Philippines.