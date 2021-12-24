Prime

Kasenge is passionate about financial inclusion of women

Flavia Eleanor Kasenge is the chief operating officer of EzeeMoney. PHOTOs/Godfrey Lugaaju

By  Godfrey Lugaaju

What you need to know:

Service. Flavia Eleanor Kasenge is the chief operating officer of EzeeMoney, a mobile financial services company. Kasenge believes that one’s success should benefit others.

Flavia Eleanor Kasenge is the chief operating officer of EzeeMoney, a mobile financial services company. She is passionate about the financial inclusion of women and believes that one’s success should benefit others.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.