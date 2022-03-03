Prime

Kazindra is greedy for more work

sea

By  Jacobs Odongo Seaman

What you need to know:

Changing lives. Hariri Isabirye Kazindra may be more comfortable being called an ordinary man, but to many families in Busoga region, he is a godsend.

Once you catch the community service bug, it will take some massive hardening of the heart to stop it. The smiles, the thank yous and the hugs from those whose lives you changed are too positively addictive to turn away from.

