Kazindra is greedy for more work

Once you catch the community service bug, it will take some massive hardening of the heart to stop it. The smiles, the thank yous and the hugs from those whose lives you changed are too positively addictive to turn away from.

Hariri Isabirye Kazindra was barely out of his teenage jumpers, and was probably just starting to sport what has now grown into a thick, dark beard when he caught the bug.

“My wife was a visiting volunteer with an orphanage when she took me along one day. We found the children singing, You Are My Sunshine, and we joined in,” Kazindra says.

You Are My Sunshine is a nursery rhyme that every child in a school has probably sung without even knowing what it is about. Kazindra and his American wife Andrea Pauline might have been familiar with the rhyme but its full meaning was just about to register in their fate. A fate they have continued to share since.

“You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy, when skies are grey…” goes the lyrics.

The skies had been dark for these children; some 162 of them living in the orphanage. Their sky had turned grey as the orphanage gave them a glimmer of hope. But grey is just not promising enough because the condition in the orphanage then run by Iganga District, was deplorable.

ALSO READ: Using your free time for community

Kazindra and Andrea challenged themselves; they mooted the idea of starting an orphanage of their own, with better amenities. Andrea rang her father and announced she would be returning to America immediately after her two-month semester sojourn. She had come for extra credit learning but now she was beyond just academia; her heart belonged with the sorrows of the orphans.

“We felt like taking them from a dark place to light and this is what prompted the name Musana, meaning sunshine (light),” Kazindra says.

The events of September 2008 saw the setting up of Musana Children Home with 80 orphans. It has since grown not only into Musana Community Organisation, but an NGO with so many socio-economic enterprise offerings targeting the underprivileged persons in Iganga, Kaliro and Kamuli districts.

But Kazindra is not content with just giving hope to orphans, skilling youth at his training centre or providing health service at the Musana hospital. He wants more.

Some of the trainees at the women’s skilling centre. PHOTO S/Jacobs O. Seaman

“I see Musana in 10 years in so many different parts of Uganda and different countries transforming the lives of people through education, healthcare, employment, and economic empowerment programmes that break the chains of dependency to self-reliance,” he says of the ‘positive greed’ that has seen him want to spread wings.

“We learnt a lot after taking in these children who had seen sunshine in us and this led to a big vision of wanting to see our rural communities develop, be free from dependency,” says Kazindra.

The bright rays

A co-director and country director of Musana Development Organisation, Kazindra oversees the overall operations of all Musana enterprises. The one vision that he carries with him is self-reliance; he desires a community of change-makers.

When results for the 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations were released in July last year, among the star performers in Iganga was Petwa Kyakuwaire.

The Daily Monitor covered the story of the orphan from Bukaye Village in Iganga District who, despite the tribulation of being born with no limbs, scored Aggregate 7 to top candidates in the physically-handicapped category nationwide.

But Kyakuwaire’s story was even more remarkable. A chance sighting on a news segment on TV had led Musana Community Organisation’s spokesperson, Yona Ibanda, on a wild search for her contacts.

Kyakuwaire was taken under the wings of the organisation that had lifted her from nothing to a world of hope when she chose to enroll at Musana Vocational High School to pursue her dream of becoming an accountant.

It was not by accident

Musana had provided Kyakuwaire with more than a handicapped child could dream of. From modifying infrastructure at the school to ease her movement, to the toilets and even bringing her sister to be her caretaker, there was more than just sunshine for the girl who sat her PLE at the age of 13.

“All her fees, school requirements and medical needs are taken care of by Musana,” Kazindra told Daily Monitor at the time.

Today, Musana is educating more than 5,200 learners at various levels from nursery to secondary. And the tinge of pride in Kazindra’s face when he cites the fact that the organisation employs more than 400 persons is unmistakable.

The NGO has six schools; four primary in Iganga, Kaliro and Kamuli districts, as well as the vocational school in Iganga.

The organisation also runs a women’s training centre, Musana Empowerment Centre, where women are skilled in tailoring, knitting, hair dressing, and business.

Rose Kasoga, a student at Musana Skilling Centre, in Iganga Municipality, commended the foundation.

“I love hairdressing and I am sure it will help me in future. It is a vocational course which will help me meet my needs as well as the needs of my family,” Kasoga said.

Patrick Maganda, a supervisor at the skilling centre, says the institution has more than 70 students, mostly females.

“We aim at transforming lives and we offer various skills to our students. Those who excel are retained and the organisation pays them,” Maganda said.

Musana skilling centre first opened its doors to students in 2016 and has so far trained hundreds of students in certificate courses, ranging from six months to a year.

No bed of roses

Born on August 1, 1987, in present day Buikwe District, Kazindra graduated with a degree in Public Administration and Management from Busoga University in 2012.

It has been seven good months since this paper covered the amazing story of Petwa Kyakuwaire and all this time Kazindra played evasive, so much for his sociable persona. Indeed, one would think that man running an organisation that focuses on such ambitious socio-economic empowerment would be grabbing every media microphone thrust his way.

So why was he playing hard ball?

“Are you also asking to talk about ‘that?’” he asks.

“I prefer to discuss my vision for communities.”

Much later, this writer learns that Kazindra, who is currently living with his family in the US, had faced cases of “blackmail from some people” a case he later says was handled by the police.

“When you are running a fast-growing organisation and venturing into income-generating projects, many look at it as a bed of roses but it has not been as easy as the sun rising,” he says.

“Ours is a social enterprise and there are many other organisations and individuals with similar interests, some of whom see Musana as taking away business from them. Such people cannot be happy,” Kazindra adds.

Father of many

The Sol View restaurant, he adds, generates income that is plowed back into the community to support the most vulnerable.

Kazindra, who insists on saying he has “two biological children” because “I’m also a father of hundreds of those other children,” says they have invested heavily in healthcare provision with a 70-bed hospital in Iganga, and another due for completion in May in Kaliro District.

As the clock ticks down to May, Kazindra and his team at Musana are looking forward to the sunrise in Kaliro with the new hospital. This, he says, is just another of his “positive greed” toward community social enterprises.