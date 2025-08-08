KCB Bank names Timothy Wilkins Okanya as head of corporate banking

Timothy Wilkins Okanya joins KCB Bank as the new head of corporate. Okanya’s experience spans over 15 years in corporate relationship management, business-finance analysis, and strategic portfolio development — expertise that will be central to deepening the bank’s corporate-banking franchise.

While serving at Absa Bank Uganda and Stanbic Bank, Okanya spearheaded initiatives that drove substantial revenue and balance-sheet growth, strengthened risk-management frameworks, and enhanced client-engagement strategies across complex portfolios.

His journey is marked by a track record of collaboration with cross-functional teams and external stakeholders; skills that consistently translate into stronger client relationships, robust risk controls, and sustained portfolio performance.

Currently pursuing an Executive MBA at Strathmore University Business School, Okanya also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) from Makerere University and is an alumnus of the senior manager leadership development programme at Strathmore.

This combination of advanced study and frontline leadership equips him to steer our corporate segment through the next phase of growth. We look forward to the fresh perspectives and strategic leadership he will bring as we continue to deliver world-class solutions to our corporate clients.