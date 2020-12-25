Keeping employees motivated 



After a gruelling year, especially one such as 2020, the attitude is understandable, people have had to go from working in office to home and in some cases back to office, it is clear some are exhausted and the process, December assignments may suffer.

This is worsened by a fact that many people tend to take their annual leaves at this time of the year thus, an employer may easily find themselves with a smaller team to carry on an heavier workload.

With so much going on, keeping employees focused at such at time may be hard yet it is crucial to keep the business running.

Here are few tips to keeping the employees engaged.

1. Recognize the great work

Show employees how much their work is valued especially their sacrifice during the holidays. Some companies like doing this with season greeting cards that are most of the times signed by their supervisor or boss.

It is something simple but goes far in speaking to an employee about their value to the company.

Definitely, even if they were losing morale, such a gesture may rejuvenate them.

Some companies have monthly reward systems for the best employees. To take it a notch higher, during the holiday season, they could decide to award the employees of the year. Hand out plaques and certificates and later highlighting these people’s strengths and why they need to be celebrated.

2. Allow employees to be casual

Some organisations are usually strict about the appearance of their employees within the work premises. There are employees that are not allowed to wear shorts or T-shirts to work, others are not allowed to wear a shirt without a tie or the luxury of simple things such as caps. During the festive season, some of these policies need to be relaxed. Let people wear their Arsenal and Manchester United jerseys to work.

3. Organise a party

After a tough year such as 2020, it only helps to rejuvenating your employees by ending it all on a high. Many businesses have closed shop, but if you are still here to see off yet another Christmas, you’re part of the few lucky establishments. Celebrate that with the employees since you went through it together.

You will not be breaking laws, small gatherings of less than 200 people were green lit.



4. A flexible schedule

It is hard to fill schedules and ensure the work force available is enough. You may not be able to do a work of forty with the twenty available.

Thus, instead of stressing them and they still fail to produce the desired results, revise the schedule and relax it. Let people get some time off to stay with their families, plan trips or go to the cinema.

When many of them get that desired break, they will feel valued and even if they were just a few days, they will comeback recharged.

5. Communicate year-end goals and holiday plans clearly

Whatever your objectives and policies, make sure that your staff are aware of them. Inform your employees early on about expectations.

Reiterate the recommendations for holiday scheduling. Be transparent about company-wide priorities, growth, and needs. It will make the workers feel more respected and see how their position fits into the big picture. They will make better choices and concentrate their work on contributing to those objectives, just as you want them to!

6. Look forward to the future

Do not wait until the New Year begins to set goals. Before the year ends, start setting new goals. Encourage workers to get involved and encourage them to set personal goals by recommending areas that could be strengthened company-wide.

When looking ahead to the future, be specific and positive, and help workers see their individual roles and responsibilities in making the vision of the organization a reality. It will help the workers get back into the flow of things once they return.

lidays. Christmas and the holidays are here. Most employees have taken days off and those still working may not be as dedicated as the employer may want them to be. How do you keep a motivated team in the holiday season?

There is something people have said about December; the entire month feels like a weekend.

Apparently, the moment people put up their Christmas decorations, they hung their feet and start caring less about work.

And you can imagine a time like December, loved ones are returning from the diaspora, gifts are exchanging hands, parties, get togethers and everything in between, the employees’ mind may truly be divided.



