Let your employers know about your side hustle, says Nduwayo

What inspired you to start a cleaning company while working as a nurse?

The Covid-19 pandemic came with numerous challenges, including a lack of knowledge about virus prevention and control. This heightened the demand for disinfection and fumigation services in both residential and commercial spaces.

Leveraging my training in prevention and infection control, I decided to start a company to offer these essential services. Thus, Blossom City Cleaning Services Limited was born, providing a range of cleaning solutions.

Besides that, I realised that a significant number of people have little time to clean their homes and work environments, thus a need to feel the gap.

How do you manage your time between nursing duties at your job and running the business?

Time management is always challenging but by the end of the day I have to ensure both my nursing work and company work is done.

Delegating some duties is one of the strategies that has helped me run my business successfully since the company expanded with more employees. In my absence, other members on the team maintain and keep the business running.

What were the biggest challenges you faced when starting your business?

The Covid-19 pandemic presented numerous challenges, with transportation proving to be the most significant. Since most of our work is mobile, the lockdown restrictions on transportation often made it difficult to deliver services on time.

How do you ensure the quality of services and customer satisfaction at your company?

Our vision is to deliver quality services at low prices and this is what we do. We also employ professional workers and use relevant cleaning equipment in our work.

We conduct training before we enroll our workers, equipping them with the necessary skills to ensure efficient services to the customers.

Can you share a memorable experience where you saw a significant impact of your cleaning services on a client’s life?

In November 2022, I provided fumigation services to a client who was on the verge of abandoning his home due to a severe bedbug infestation. Following our intervention, the client called to express gratitude for achieving a safe, bedbug-free environment.

How do you train your employees to meet the standards of your company?

We conduct several training sessions on the proper mixing and use of various chemicals and detergents to ensure high-quality service. During training, employees specialise in specific areas such as fumigation, deep cleaning, event hire cleaning, vacuum cleaning, disinfection and laundry cleaning both for residential and commercial places.

This allows them to gain in-depth knowledge and expertise in particular services, which helps them deliver top-notch quality to our clients.

Additionally, our team of supervisors is deployed on-site to ensure that services are delivered promptly and meet our standards.

What advice would you give to someone looking to start a business while maintaining a full-time job?

It is crucial to have a solid plan and effective management in place. Proper planning and management are key factors for both a career and a business to thrive simultaneously.

What are your future plans for Blossom City Cleaning Services Ltd?

We aim to extend our services nationwide. We are certified by the Directorate of Industrial Training under the Ministry of Education and Sports to conduct training and certify trainees. Our goal is to expand these efforts, providing comprehensive training and certification to individuals entering the cleaning industry, many of whom start with limited knowledge.

How do you ensure running the business does not interfere with your output on the job?

We have a well-established management structure with supervisors who handle the day-to-day operations of the business and provide detailed reports. This system allows me to focus on my job without compromising the quality of either role.

What is your take on running the business yourself vs hiring a manager?

Hiring a manager is crucial for balancing full-time employment and running a business. A manager not only helps the company progress but also alleviates the pressure and workload from the business owner, allowing them to focus on their primary job and overall business growth.

Does your employer know about your business? In your opinion, is it important for employees to disclose their side hustles?

My employer is aware of my business and is fully okay with it. I believe it is beneficial for employers to know about their employees’ side ventures. However, this can vary depending on the type of business.

If employees are involved in a business that directly competes with their employer, it could lead to conflicts and complaints about competition.

How many people do you employ?