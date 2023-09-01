Managing cross-cultural teams

I have worked in the food and beverage sector for many years. I am a seasoned Customer Services Manager, and I have noted an increasing number of non-Ugandans taking up leadership roles. I have no problem with that as long as they are the best candidates. What is striking is there is also increased tension between the teams, especially for those that Ugandans manage. I think this is a sensitive issue, yet my HR team is struggling to address it, and my fellow non-Ugandan manager is struggling. How can I contribute to resolving this? Linda

Hello Linda, Yes, the world of work has changed, and while some companies are passionate about recruiting local talent, there are instances where there is a need to hire foreigners because they are the best people for the role. This will continue, and it will be expected now that we’ve discovered one can work remotely. And to the second, ask if you can help.

In the case that you have raised and what you have observed, the issue you are trying to address is cross-cultural differences. This is normal for anyone working in a different country other than their own. The solutions for consideration will vary. From the HR perspective, the first is to ensure the hiring process is transparent.

This does not mean there is a disclosure of information, but the players in the recruitment process must trust the process. The next aspect that needs to be managed carefully is the onboarding process. Many view onboarding as a 3-month activity; the reality is that it’s close to one year, and one is given time to acclimatise to the new environment and the team they are leading settles.

Given where you are now, with a manager already on board, you may want to address the issue in a two-pronged approach. Consider speaking with the Manager and asking, “How are you settling in?” That question can lead to many discussion points. The other through HR is to ask the teams how they are settling in with the new leadership.

It’s always best to have these in open sessions, but it may be sensitive so that one-on-one sessions may be the solution and feedback is consolidated. In the weekly or bi-weekly meetings and talking about work, time should be allocated to how the team works together. This session discusses team communication, respect, supporters, delegation, etc. Having this forum then allows for tabling issues raised in the one-on-one. The Manager must also be given the feed so they don’t feel ambushed in the meeting and they are mentally prepared. The assumption leans towards the foreign leaders finding it easy to settle in a new environment, but that is not always the case. Good luck

Caroline Mboijana,