Mentoring the next generation: Preparing leaders for smooth transitions

This year is proving to be challenging, with many of the older generation passing on. Among the many questions going through the minds of the people left behind is whether the family was ready, whether children have been prepared to take over their parents’ businesses, and so on.

This reflection has led me to pause and consider whether the clients, organisations I work with, or even where I volunteer my time, including my own business, are prepared for transition. Even in the world of work we know the leadership transition question is at the forefront. This highlights the importance of mentoring and preparing individuals for change and transition.

Mentoring and coaching are essential as they prepare you for what lies ahead. The crucial question is: who will mentor the next leaders or those identified to take over? The selection of mentors is just as important as the process itself.

Another question to consider is: how long should we mentor the next group of leaders? What is the lead time? For organisations, it may be easy to answer, when retirement age is looming, whether it is two years ahead or five years, and then we ask how long it will take for one to be ready. There are many moving parts. In a family setting, this question is debatable when one is prepared to hand over.

The other assumption when we go down this mentoring route is the assumption that systems and structures are in place, clearly articulated and designed so that ‘everything works”.

Mentoring does not happen in a vacuum. What happens when they are not there? How do we then balance the two?

My last thought on this is that the benefits of mentoring are that one will learn how to navigate the landmines that their predecessors have stepped into many times. It is critical that the mentoring happens because repeated mistakes, errors, and poor decision-making have a significant impact on the people one leads. If the same mistakes keep happening, trust in leadership is broken.

I believe that mentoring is not only about guiding someone to lead, understand the business, and complete tasks, but also about offering opportunities to develop skills and competencies that enable an individual to identify and resolve new problems or mistakes. This fosters learning and encourages doing things differently as times change.

Mentoring allows you to accept failure when it occurs because you have been prepared to do your best. When things go wrong, it is not about asking “what did I do wrong?”, but rather “what did we miss?”.

It is about understanding the problem, analysing the parameters that caused it, and then finding solutions.

While behavioural competence may contribute to the problem, the focus should be on critically analysing the issue and working towards solutions. In my view, mentoring not only helps you understand past mistakes but also prepares you to face future challenges, enabling growth and learning.

