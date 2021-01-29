Mistakes you should avoid while job hunting

By Desire Mbabaali More by this Author

“Until I experienced it myself, I did not know how true the staement that job hunting is a full time job itself,” Timothy Mangeni says of his six month search for a job. Mangeni received rejection letters four times and heard nothing from countless potential employers.

He was however, able to secure a job after the long search and wait, and if there is anything he learned at all was not being brought down or demoralised by rejection. This tops his list of mistakes to avoid while job hunting.

Being brought down by rejection

“In my experience, everything to do with a job search; from looking for job opportunities, getting your CV and necessary documents ready, preparing and going through interviews are things that take time, emotions and often, a bit of money. So, getting a ‘no’ at the end of the day can be demotivating and indeed many do and give up,” Mangeni shares. To overcome this, rejection should be taken as part of the process.

Knowing that it is a competitive world and so you will not be welcomed with open arms, even when you believe you are the best there is, will go a long way in helping you cope. “Instead, seek feedback where possible, learn from your mistakes during interviews, learn from your strengths and capitalise on them next time. With every failed interview, make yourself better,” he advises.

Not casting the net wider

Cathy Kiyaga, a human capital specialist, suggests not limiting one’s self to one particular place while looking for opportunities.

“Look online, in newspaper advertisements, recommendations, professional networks, and even in companies or organisations that are not publicly announcing any vacancies,” she advises. She however, cautions job seekers against applying for every job they see. This, she says, can inhibit applicants from adequately readying themselves for each of those jobs, or to keep track of all the applications they have sent out.

Kiyaga says this helps being strategic in your job search, and giving quality attention to every job opportunity.

Being ignorant

Additionally, Kiyaga warns that a job seeker cannot afford being ignorant. “Not knowing the field, business or company you are applying into, including knowing the job roles and responsibility is something you want to avoid. Being ignorant of these, means you will not be able to clearly tell the prospective employer about what you are putting on the table or the value you will be adding to the organisation. Educating yourself about how the field works, or how you fit into the organisation is thus important,” she explains. For people who have not been in the field for a long time, Kiyaga advises that they bring themselves up to speed with the latest trends and how the field currently works.

Failure to showcase yourself

On the other hand, Jonathan Barungi, a human resource manager at GB Holdings shares that job applicants should be able to show what makes them most suitable for the job. He explains that; “what will get you the job is not necessarily how many qualifications and papers you have, but the skills and experience you have.

These can not just be talked about but shown. Many people just say they have skill and experience in their CVs but fail to show them,” he says.

He clarifies that one’s CV can demonstrate their skill and experience by sharing examples of what they have done in the past, challenges they have overcome successes and innovations in their previous jobs.

In interviews, blow your own trumpet by sharing examples of how you have been putting your skills to work.

“This does not mean you should be arrogant and proud. One can share their skills and experiences without coming off as arrogant. It is these two (skill and experience) that beat competition, otherwise, there might be more qualified people in the room than you might be,” says Barungi.

Ignoring social networks

While talking to one high level manager, they emphasised taking advantage of our social networks. She said, “If I know about an opportunity, I will definitely call someone I know, not a stranger.” One can build social networks by offering free services where possible, volunteering, taking graduate training opportunities, attending professional networking events and joining professional organisations among others. Some of these can count as experiences as well as help you meet people that might have or know about open opportunities.

Maintaining relationships

“Being jobless and failing to get a job is one stress factor. Additionally, rejection after rejection can be detrimental to the mind and emotions, so much that one might become moody, stressed, depressed and detached from people around them. This might bury you instead of help you. On the other hand, having a support system that encourages you and shares your frustrations is a good booster to continue your search. Therefore, do not avoid people; friends and family who are willing to offer their support to you. Embrace the support and use it as a booster to further your search,” Precious Makanga, a counselor says.

Nagging potential employers

When asked one of the most annoying things HROs face while recruiting, Barungi shares it is nagging applicants. “Nothing puts off human resource recruiters or any hiring party as a nagging applicant who shows how desperately they need the job. It is not bad to call in once to follow up on your application, however, calling every after a few days will make you appear too desperate,” he says.

Ignoring online platforms

We cannot talk about a job search without talking about online platforms.

However, you need to do it right.

Avoid using unprofessional account names. These might be nicknames or any names that are not officially yours. This applies to emails, and social media accounts.

Have an updated account on professional networks such as LinkedIn.

Mind posting content that will show you in bad light on your social media platforms.