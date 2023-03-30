Mutebi’s drive to fix things got him a business

What is this business all about?

Our business is both shopping and shipping from Dubai to all African countries using both air and sea. The second component of the company is holidays, organising personalised trips to any destination around the world, booking hotels, flights, visas and organising holiday activities for our clients for both small and large groups.

Where did the idea of starting Get Quick come from?

I owned a video library before I started a restaurant and bar back in Uganda and in 2014 I moved to the UAE as a university student. While there, I thought of what business I could do because I have always hated being employed and always believed in creating employment myself. I like solving people’s problems and in the little time I had been there, I realised that many Africans were coming to the UAE, so I looked for the problems they were facing and how I could solve them.

What were some of the problems you discovered that inspired the business?

Many people come from different parts of Africa to look for jobs in the UAE, so I chose to help a few Ugandans get jobs in the UAE but I used to do that as my business. As part of the same business, I rented out a big apartment which I sub-rented to the Ugandans, and also started selling food at the apartments. It is from there that I started processing visas for Ugandans that wanted to come to Dubai. However, the business expanded and it became too hectic for me, so I decided to concentrate on a Tours and Travel Company.

Idris Mutebi with part of his team at Get Quick International. Photo/Courtesy

How did you zero down on which component of the business to focus on?

Some people used to come to the UAE, shop, and struggle to ship the goods back to Uganda, so I decided to open a shipping company and called it Get Quick – Dubai Shopping and Shipping.

With the company, we would help Ugandans who wanted to open businesses in Dubai with registration, we also dealt real estate, where we sold apartments and managed apartments on behalf of clients, and this was done under Get Quick – Real Estate Solutions in the UAE. If you are on holiday and you need someone to take you around Dubai, we offer this service, we also organise birthdays under Get Quick– Arabian Tours.

Was the company name born at the same time as the idea?

When I was going to register the company I thought about the fact that I offer the service fast compared to other companies, so with the hope of expanding to other countries, I called it Get Quick International. We are currently in UAE, Uganda, and South Africa and will open an office in Turkey soon.

How do you manage all these businesses given that there are branches in different countries?

My wife, Kleith [Kyatuhaire], was one of my first employees; I trained her and we grew together. We have staff who help us manage things. We have Human Resources that work on recruiting professional workers, accountants, personal shoppers, and drivers, so it is more like team effort.

Idris with some clients

Do you think Uganda is ready for online shopping?

The challenge that comes with online shopping is that many clients do not believe in the service and along the way, we realised that some people just order as an experiment, so we are stuck with a container full of unpicked goods. This is why we have changed the policy to “Order with Cash”. Our business has not come out of the blue; it has grown organically on trust and with recommendations from different people. We set up infrastructures in different countries which seal our authenticity.

How would you describe your experience as the executive director?

It is exciting. There are new opportunities on a daily as well as challenges, so I learn something new every day. I keep doing research because the more I learn, the more we expand and this is something I started from scratch, despite people copying the idea. It is a challenge that also motivates me.

What are your personal goals and how do you align them with your career?

I am a married man with children and at this age, I look forward to providing for my family, being financially okay, being healthy, and serving my people diligently. I work with my wife, so the business we are building is for our children and generations to come.

What are your greatest accomplishments?

Pleasing and serving our clients, providing jobs around the world with this initiative but most importantly, delivering someone’s order and they give you feedback as well as recommend us to someone else.

How do you manage a healthy working relationship with your employees?

We have a hierarchy, we sign contracts and everyone has someone they report to. Like I said before, we have human resources and hold daily meetings to air out issues in case there are any.

Idris Mutebi with his partner Kleith Kyatuhaire in a business meeting. Photo/Courtesy

How do you manage to work with your wife?

I thank God that my wife is a Christian; she comes from a background where they respect husbands and elders. We respect each other’s boundaries and most importantly we respect each other. We have a healthy working relationship that when I am not around, she can run the business.

What are some of the challenges you have faced along the way?

This business started as an original idea that was not easy to execute. That was the first challenge. We also face losses, high taxes, high costs of goods, and damages when delivering breakable products. There is also the issue of language barrier since we work in different countries and work with unprofessional people who need training.

Turning point

• When clients were still few, there was a time NTV-Uganda came to Dubai and the reporter was interviewing Ugandans in Dubai. The interviewer interviewed me as I worked. He later posted the interview on NTV and YouTube. It went viral and many people reached out to me. It is then that our business started growing and we have never looked back.