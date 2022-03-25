My clients are hitting on me

Dear Caroline,

I am a sales executive, but I need a switch of career. The nature of my job entails me having to meet clients often to bring business to the company. Sadly, though, the male clients often ask for a little too much in exchange for business. Some of the deals are good and tempting, but I still hold onto my morals. How do I handle such clients without losing business?

Leah

Hi Leah,

It is unfortunate that you are going through this. I used to work with sales executives and this was common. However, while it may seem exasperating, there are workarounds that you could consider. The first is to review your contract; Sales executives have some form of agreement with the employer. It is essential to check if your employer has a clause about “harassment”. If there is a clause in the contract, you need to decide whether you want to discuss the matter.

If you have the confidence and are willing to take the client on, you need to think about how you will have the conversation. Please make sure you have thought through all the pros and cons, risks, etc. It would help if you were prepared for any backlash that may come your way. An alternative method of pushing back from this behaviour is to decline the business quietly. But before you decide how to push back, you need to have done some pre-emptive work that will ensure you have clients in your pipeline to make up for the shortfall of your targets. You will be surprised what looking beyond your current pool may bring forth. Another way to manage the situation is to identify a male colleague with whom you can swap clients. Be sure that you can trust them to confide in them regarding the issues and then be able to work together to manage the client. In considering this, make sure that neither of you is in breach of contract and obligations.

An alternative approach to still earn on commission is to reinvent yourself from a face-to-face sales executive to a telephone/online sales executive. You would likely have to upskill yourself with the techniques. While it means you will spend a significant amount on the laptop/phone, it allows you to continue working while removing the pressure from face-to-face interactions. This option will enable you to be a sales executive globally, working with companies online, and you will not be restricted to one geographical location. Good luck.

Caroline Mboijana,

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director, The Leadership Team (U)








