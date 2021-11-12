My employer has trust issues

Caroline Mboijana. PHOTO/FILE 

By  Caroline Mboijana

What you need to know:

This limits my plans and projections, what can I do to get him to share vital information with me for the sake of the company’s progress?

Dear Caroline,  I work for a fairly successful private company as an executive manager.  However, with all our success, I feel the owner is pulling us back because he prefers to run the company shrouded with a lot of secrecy. He rarely discusses future plans with management and he insists only he can know the company’s financial status. This limits my plans and projections, what can I do to get him to share vital information with me for the sake of the company’s progress? Kaketo

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.