Namatovu's harrowing journey from hopeful student to exploited migrant worker

Khadijah Namatovu's story begins as that of many Ugandan children; filled with dreams of education and a better future. Born into a struggling family headed by a single mother who sold maize on the streets of Kampala, Namatovu understood early the value of education as her only potential escape from poverty. However, the harsh realities of life would soon force her to make impossible choices that no child should ever face. As she progressed to Senior One, the financial burden on her mother became overwhelming, with school fees, rent, and basic needs competing for the meager earnings from maize sales.

The situation reached a breaking point when Namatovu realised her continued education meant her younger siblings might have to drop out of school entirely. This experience revealed two painful truths; that unskilled labour in Uganda paid virtually nothing, and that her fellow countrymen could be just as exploitative as any foreign employer. When she attempted to continue her education at a government school, even the reduced fees proved unaffordable.

The final blow came when the school administration, after initially showing some lenience, eventually sent her away for unpaid fees of just Shs100,000, an amount that might as well have been like a million shillings given her family's circumstances. “I begged the head teacher to let me work around the school to cover my fees, but he refused,” she says. Eventually, she was sent away from school. Her dream of education was halted. It was at this lowest point that Namatovu made the fateful decision to seek work abroad. The stories she had heard about opportunities in Saudi Arabia, regardless of educational background, presented what seemed like her only option.

Chasing the diaspora dream

The process of preparing for migration revealed the systemic weaknesses that enable labour exploitation. At barely 18 years of age, she had to falsify her age to meet recruitment requirements, a common practice that exposes how the entire labour export system is structured to facilitate the movement of vulnerable workers rather than protect them. It took her a month to secure a National Identity card and another for her passport. While waiting, she underwent two months of training. The total cost came to a staggering Shs3.5m, which her mother borrowed from local Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (Saccos).

In January 2023, Namatovu was selected by an employer and left Uganda. “Sometimes my mother wished I would stay,” she says. “But she had already borrowed money we could not repay easily, so she let me go.”

The dream turns into a nightmare

Namatovu's arrival in Saudi Arabia shattered any remaining illusions about her new life. The recruitment agency's holding facility offered a brutal introduction to what lay ahead; inadequate food that workers had to fight over, sleeping on bare carpets, and complete disregard for basic human dignity. Assigned to work in a multi-storey mansion in Mecca, she faced conditions that amounted to modern-day slavery; endless cleaning tasks that were never deemed satisfactory and worst of all, sexual harassment from her employer's sons. “The house had 17 people, four floors, and countless stairs, all of which I had to clean twice daily. I cleaned thoroughly, but they always said it was not perfect,” she says. “They told me I smelled like garbage, even after showering.”

To make matters worse, she was rotated between four different houses monthly. She complained to the agency, but they ignored her. “In my sixth month, the eldest daughter monitored me as if I was a terrorist, even my bathroom breaks,” she says. For two months, she worked without pay. When she stopped working, she was denied food. Eventually, the agency asked her employer to return her, but they refused. Instead, they took her to a supermarket to “calm her down.” She begged the agency to reassign her, but they returned her to the same abusive home. The psychological toll of this abuse led Namatovu to plan a daring escape. She decided pretending obedience while secretly preparing to flee. She started sneaking and hiding her belongings in a trash bag.

They confiscated her phone to silence her. But she had already shared their contact details with her family. Her uncle, a one Nsubuga, called the employer directly, questioning why she had gone silent. In response, her phone was thrown under the bed. She was beaten and slapped in front of the children, with no one coming to her defense. “I was overworked, unpaid, and now physically abused. I had to leave before they killed me,” she says. One day, while taking out the trash, she hid her belongings in a garbage bag and walked out, never to return. She escaped to the immigration office. Later, she received a message from her abuser’s daughter saying: “You did well to leave before you were murdered.” That same girl had once monitored her like a criminal..

A fresh start

Namatovu is now working independently in Saudi Arabia, no longer tied to a contract. “There is more freedom. I choose where to work and when to leave. The pay matches the work I do,” she says. Back home, things are better. She no longer believes education is the only key to success. “What I used to study for, I am already achieving,” she says. Now, she is focused on saving and doing business rather than returning to school. Her current work arrangement, while an improvement, still exists within the same system that nearly destroyed her. The bitter irony that she now funds her siblings' education while dismissing the value of her own speaks volumes about how trauma reshapes worldview.