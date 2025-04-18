Navigating the mid-month Easter trap

It is that time of the year again – Easter holidays. Four glorious days of festivities and increased spending on travels, feast, leisure and reunions with family. As the season approaches, many employees are bracing for a financially demanding period, falling smack in the middle of the month before salaries are disbursed. Phionah Nalinda, a cashier at a busy supermarket in downtown Kampala, predicts her celebrations this year to be less joyful compared to last year’s. “Easter in 2023 fell on March 31, and by that time, we had already received our salaries.

It was easier to plan, shop for family needs, and even travel upcountry if you wanted,” she said. Nalinda says the mid-month fall of the festive days, necessitates the prioritisation of essentials, to make serious budget cuts that can accommodate what the pocket can handle. She adds, “l have to cut down on everything; no new clothes for the kids, no special meals, no outings and all those luxuries.

It feels less of a real celebration on empty pockets.” Nalinda’s predicament is one many relate to. While December festivities come with early salaries and end-of-year bonuses, Easter’s interchanging dates often find salaried workers on dry ground hence few financial planning campaigns. The joy of resurrection clashes with the reality of empty wallets.

The cost of festivity

Easter, once a quiet spiritual observance, has morphed into a major cultural and economic event. It is a weekend of expectations; new clothes, hearty meals, family visits, church activities, and donations. For parents especially, the pressure is intense. Claire Nanyonga, a primary school teacher in Kampala, knows the drill. “My children want meat, soda, something nice to wear for the season. And my husband expected us to visit his parents but the salary is not yet on our accounts, which dictates our plans.”

According to Sarah Nantongo, a human resource practitioner at Rankford Global firm in Kampala, this year’s calendar has created a perfect storm which calls for consideration of recruiters to offer festival allowances, although most remain rigid. “Many companies run monthly salary cycles, paying at the end of the month. So unless your HR is generous with advances, you are walking into a financially demanding holiday with an empty pocket,” Nantongo says.

She adds that a simple salary advance, or even a Shs100,000 token, can go a long way as it shows empathy but unfortunately this is done by very few entities and to only specific staff members, which becomes demotivating to the other workforce. Nantongo further notes that financially stressed workers get distracted, hence there is a drop in productivity, where some have to generate fake excuses such as sickness to avoid facing social obligations they cannot afford.

The hustle to survive

When salaries delay but expenses will not, workers turn to alternatives such as mobile money loans, Sacco advances, side gigs or creative belt-tightening. “During last year’s holy week, I turned to a village-based peer savings group which offered me a small loan to supplement my salary during that tight spot. I might do the same this year,” says Brian Nsimbe, a telecommunications (Airtel) field support officer in Kampala. What is often ignored in the festive conversation is the emotional burden. The shame and guilt of unaffordability, and the anxiety of letting down family.

Janet Kantalemwa, a counselling psychologist at Safeplaces Uganda, says constantly managing difficult emotions such as anxiety and guilt from financial strain can lead to burnout and a sense of isolation as they become overwhelming. She advises people to set realistic expectations and communicate honestly and employers to use the season to champion mental wellness, sharing messages of hope and gratitude.

Budgeting for this Easter Lydia

Tumwebaze, a personal finance coach at Future Options Consulting Limited, says while the situation is challenging, especially with societal expectations and family needs, it is manageable with the right mindset and planning. “The number one mistake people make is trying to maintain December energy in April where Easter is one weekend and you do not need to slaughter a cow,” Tumwebaze says.

She further warns that waiting until the last minute to make decisions about Easter activities often leads to overspending. She adds: “Workers should map out their plans early whether it is staying home, travelling, or inviting guests so that expenses can be managed within their available means.

Instead of expensive trips, visit nearby friends to cut transport costs.” According to Robert Lwanga, a personal finance coach at the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda, the key to enjoying Easter without financial stress is knowing what truly matters.

He advises salaried workers to put their essential needs first such as rent, school fees, food, and saving before planning any celebration. “It is easy to get caught up in the Easter excitement, but you must remember what comes after the holiday. Prioritise your responsibilities first.

If your salary is already committed, do not force it to stretch for luxuries. Easter should not leave you broke,” he said. Arnold Baligeya, a human resource consultant at Prudential Uganda, says companies should introduce holiday buffer funds and Saccos that allow employees to save voluntarily throughout the year for festive periods, and ease staff borrowing.



