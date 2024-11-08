Never wait to do something you desire, says Vincent Kazibwe

Vincent Kazibwe is a 27-year-old living and working in Dubai. He started as a cleaner but today he heads marketing for Luxbridge International Realty, Dubai and owns a tech marketing company. We caught up with him in an interview.

How did your background shape your growth and leadership skills?

My humble beginnings taught me some invaluable lessons. They instilled in me a strong work ethic and resilience. I learnt to appreciate every little success. As a leader, I believe in lifting those around me. When I see someone struggling, it reminds me of where I started, and I am motivated to support them in their journey.

How best have you used your platform as a young entrepreneur to mentor other young people?

I have started up my own company and worked with major brands such as Da Milano, Yves Rocher, FlexifyMe. I mentor young people, both here in the UAE and back in Uganda to be independent and link them to resources and opportunities to allow them succeed.

What are the lessons you carry forward from heading marketing to owning an agency?

I officially started Marketyme in 2022, with my two brothers, John Mbaziira and Martin Kyambadde. We saw an opportunity because we live in a country that has advanced in the internet realm. One of the biggest lessons I have learnt is the power of adaptability in a changing marketing world. Some of the personal lessons is to never wait to do something you desire.

What challenges did you face breaking into the marketing industry as a young professional in a foreign country, and how did you resolve them?

I faced a lot of self-doubty. At one time, I had to quit a job because of ageism. One of the biggest challenges in digital marketing in the UAE is the competition which has created a lot of mediocres in the market. Also, I do not have a college degree in technology or digital marketing, and I have to prove myself. I initially struggled to price my services correctly. But I took it as a learning experience. I immersed myself in online courses, connected with mentors, and gradually built a portfolio through freelance gigs.

What strategies or behaviour guide you in growing and expanding your organisation's operations?

I believe in being transparent and communicative with my team. I want everyone to feel that they are part of our vision. We keep detailed records through bookkeeping software and use project management tools to streamline our operations. We hold regular meetings to discuss ongoing projects, difficulties individuals face and encourage them to learn and grow as well as deliver in time.

Any achievements?

I have transitioned from working as a cleaner earning a meagre pay to becoming the marketing head and the founder of my own marketing agency, Marketyme, in Uganda.

Future plans?

Looking ahead, I am excited about expanding Marketyme internationally, particularly in markets such as Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. We have recently signed a new lease to double our office space. My ultimate goal is to create and build a Digital agency that not only employs the crème de la crème of Ugandan digital and tech graduates but also the only agency that serves the local market at the international market level.

Here in Uganda, the marketing industry comes with enormous pressure. How do you think young professionals can cope with such changing trends?

By fostering a mindset of continuous learning and flexibility. The industry requires one to stay informed about new trends, and networking with peers and professionals in the industry can provide valuable support. Embracing change rather than fearing it can also make a big difference. It is all about finding ways to adapt and grow in an ever-evolving landscape.

Any role models and why?