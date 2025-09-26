Nurturing the right character

Over the past month, I have written about AI in HR, and my colleagues in the same field have done the same across various platforms, and we seem to be saying the same thing. AI is here to stay; it can do some tasks and not others. It will very likely play a key role in improving the management of transactional HR and business processes, and in all cases, it will be utilised by everyone.

That said, I also believe that AI cannot do everything, which means employers still need to maintain some control over quality at the gate, especially when hiring and even more so when aiming to find the best technical and behavioural fit for the business.

Last week, there was a WhatsApp chat circulating about the quality of service received at Aga Khan University. In contrast, I was unwell and went to a smaller hospital, where I initially had questionable triage services.

However, the quality and bedside manner of the nurse who sat with me for three hours were second to none. She was brilliant.

She was in and out of the cubicle every 30 minutes; she was gentle when taking my blood, apologetic when I winced in pain; she ensured my blood work was processed in the quickest turnaround time possible.

When she followed up with me and asked whether I was in pain, my response prompted her to call the doctor to monitor my progress. She did not stop until I said the pain had eased, and I was eventually discharged late in the night.

The story I shared above highlights several points; in certain roles, the quality of service or patient care is influenced by many factors.

At the core is the passion of the individual; they have the right character and attributes to become the best nurse they can be. This means employers need to ensure they can assess commitment and passion. I am unsure if there is a single way to measure this.

Other factors contributing to a positive patient experience include ensuring organisational systems and equipment function properly. Everyone involved in reaching a correct diagnosis must be present and perform their roles.

I suspect these players are often stretched, have worked long hours beyond their shift requirements, or are not being remunerated fairly or promptly. That said, there is another aspect to consider, especially in the medical field: what is being taught at the entry level. Nursing schools are few and far between, yet demand is high. Consequently, young people often learn the technical and mechanical aspects of the role but may not fully grasp the behavioural competence required alongside technical delivery.

Given the importance of bedside manner and its impact on patient experience, hospitals might want to adopt a blended approach to ensuring quality service. They could consider monthly or even quarterly learning sessions focused on behaviours that contribute to quality patient care. Additionally, organisations should look beyond profit and delicately balance quality service with return on investment.

While some organisations may not find a perfect fit, even achieving 65% alignment, they still have a responsibility to coach, groom, and nurture staff to reach 80%, enabling employees to deliver their very best to customers and, in this case, patients. AI can do many things, and it will do them, but in the meantime, let’s not forget that it cannot nurture or develop character or behaviours, which require the human touch. That is up to organisational leadership and all the teams that are focused on developing behaviours that drive performance.