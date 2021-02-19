Our company is paying salaries in cash

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

Dear Caroline,

I have been working with a company for six years. Things have been well. However, last year, we took a hit and salaries started delaying. But they soon normalised, however, something abnormal happened, we started getting our salaries over the accounts office counter as opposed to being remitted to the bank account. Hellen.



Dear Hellen,

The last year has been very difficult for many companies and many have not survived the changes and adjustments that have had to be made because of and in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Part of these changes and responses have included adjusting their business models, looking for alternative markets to sell their products and have also included making changes to how the businesses are managed on a day to day basis.

When companies start changing the way they run the day-to-day operations, which includes manging payroll it would be an indictor that there may be cashflow problems within the organisation. Moving away from bank remittance may also be a sign the company is trying to manage costs in as far as managing bank charges and costs associated with bank transactions.

At this stage this is all speculation, and I cannot really say definitively as to the reason why your organisation has made the decision they have made. It seems you are observant with the changes that have been made. A way to re-assure yourself that everything is okay is to take the bold step and ask the question.

You may find your colleagues have the same thoughts. May I suggest that you approach either your supervisor or HR manager and ask the question so you have a response that will ease your mind. While your observations may cause you some anxiety, appreciate the leaders of the organisation are also finding this difficult. It is important that staff are aware of the situation so if any drastic changes are made you have enough time to make the decisions that affect your career.

While you decide on how you address the matter for yourself, I would advise against listening to office discussion that may affect individual perception and not necessarily the truth. Office grapevine can be positive and negative and false stories may only cause ambiguity as opposed to providing clarity. Speak with your supervisor and get the answers you need to set you at ease.

