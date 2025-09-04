Papal Knight Malokweza bows out

Chevalier Tofiri Kivumbi Malokweza, a former Kaggo, a titular servant of Buganda Kingdom in Kyadondo County, a Papal Knight, and celebrated Manson, died on Saturday, August 16, at the age of 96.

Malokweza served in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre as a Papal Knight, appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012, and subsequently conferred at Rubaga Cathedral on January 1, 2013.

He was a close advisor and associate of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the current king of Buganda, and his role in the restoration of the Buganda Kingdom has always been celebrated.

From building churches and schools to pioneering established business ventures, Malokweza’s contributions to Buganda, Uganda, and the Catholic Church will be remembered. His grandson, Ivan Kivumbi, explains that the 96-year-old died peacefully at his home after being discharged from Case Clinic three weeks earlier.

Early life

In his unpublished memoir, Malokweza reveals that he was born on September 18, 1928, in Kiwoko, Mituba Ebiri, Bukoto, Masaka.

A son of the late Yowana Kizza and Zerida Namatovu Basaasira Bageya, he grew up in a large family, where all siblings had the opportunity to acquire basic education at a time when access to education was limited. As the eldest among his siblings, he recalls that his favourite brother, Matia Muwanga, never went to school, but he joined him for Kalimweezi (Eucharist) lessons at Kaabwami, Bukoto, where there were about 16 learners.

Education journey

Malokweza’s desire to acquire formal education led him to Ssenya Primary School in Masaka, where his education journey began. In his class, there were about 20 pupils, some frequently absent. He stayed in the school for four years, learning the importance of cleanliness, as those who failed to maintain it were punished.

He remembers using a dried jack fruit fillet to comb his hair and struggling to find a razor blade for shaving. After Ssenya, he attended Kisubi for four years. His journey to Kisubi using a ferry from Bukakkata Landing Site in Masaka was daunting, as it was his first time on a ferry.

With a strong religious background, his dream was to continue at Kisubi and become a carpenter, inspired by Jesus Christ. He also recalls his friend John, a very bright boy from the Mutima Clan.

Marriage

While at Kisubi, Malokweza noticed a beautiful girl on Entebbe Road and persistently pursued her, despite her initial hesitation and her strict religious upbringing. Like his friend John, the girl belonged to the Mutima Clan, which drew his interest further.

Her mother, a devout woman, reassured him about the type of woman he was choosing. She later became the mother of his first-born son, George William Lutaaya. Their wedding took place at Lubaga Cathedral.

That name, Tofiri

“I remember when Ssekabaka Daudi Chwa was visiting our town in Kyamaganda, Bukoto, people gathered to see the king as he moved towards Kinoni. There was a Catholic priest named Fr Tofiri, a foreign national liked by many people in our area. My parents named me after him, perhaps hoping I would emulate him. It was this priest who allowed me to see the king.”

Malokweza credits his creativity and entrepreneurial spirit to his parents. His father was also an artisan (Omukomazi) skilled in bark cloth making . His mother, Zerida, was equally enterprising, one of the few selling roasted coffee beans with a distinctive aroma that kept customers returning. Their moderate financial status inspired Malokweza to dream of improving his fortunes.

He recalls lending money to people while at Makerere University, after technical studies at Kisubi with his friend John. His early work included building a printing press at Makerere as a site engineer under a British employer named Clarke.

He went on to construct buildings for government schools, including Main Street Primary School in Jinja, Mwiri Senior Secondary School, and Kachonga Senior Secondary School in Butaleja District during the Obote I regime.

Malokweza also founded Andrews Sub-parish in Ngondati with permission from the parish and later became the Ssaabakristu of Bukoto Sub-parish, a title he still holds.

He inherited creativity from his grandmother Thereza, his maternal grandmother, who was from Bunyoro, while his mother Zerida was a Muganda from the Ngabi clan.

“I built myself from scratch,” he reflects. He purchased his first mailo land for Shs50 and later acquired another acre in Muyenga as a young man.

How one becomes a papal knight?

To become a Papal Knight, an individual must be a Catholic who has demonstrated exceptional service and dedication to the Church. While there is no public application process, candidates are recognised for their significant contributions, support of the Holy See, and exemplary conduct within their communities and countries.

Nomination process

1.Nomination by local bishop

A candidate known for their outstanding service is recommended by their local Bishop, Archbishop, or Cardinal.

2.Forwarding to the Papal Nuncio

The recommendation, along with a detailed biography and justification for the award, is sent to the Papal Nuncio in the candidate’s country.

3.Vatican review

The Nunciature forwards the approved nominations to the Secretariat of State in the Vatican for further evaluation.

4.Final approval by the Pope

The Secretariat of State submits the candidates to the Pope, who gives the final approval for the Papal Knighthood.