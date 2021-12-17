Photography opened my eyes – Ssenyonyi

When and how did your journey as a photographer begin?

I started as a street photographer (Paparazzi), five years ago. I used to work for a friend called Fred Nyanzi. We used to move around small towns asking people to take their photographs and printing them right away. Walking around, shop to shop, door to door, bar to bar, market to market was hectic. I used to call it ‘photography Hawking’. Since then, I didn’t stop. I just went professional; doing photographing with a purpose.

What inspired you to become a photographer?

One of the main reasons was to make an impact. I love doing something that, in a certain way, impacts someone’s life.

My photographs have been seen by millions of people who didn’t know about their country (Uganda), and those looking for where to go.

Every time I see something that my eyes would love to see again, or I want someone else to also see, I photograph it. I get a chance to see something more than once and in a better way. That’s my inspiration.

What equipment do you use, and why?

I’m a Nikon photographer. I use a full-frame professional Camera called Nikon D800. I have a number of lenses. Every lens has a specific place it works depending on what you want to produce. I have Sigma 160-600 mm, 70-300 Nikkor, a couple of wide-angle lenses, 35 fixed mm, and one macro, for super details.

What do you consider when choosing photography gadgets?

Do not ever buy equipment just because Derrick has that one too. Buy what you need. The first thing I honestly consider is my budget.

I don’t want to buy a US$5000 (Shs17.8m) camera body yet I don’t need it yet. Secondly, knowing what I need and why. I think photographers should consider the why before buying any equipment. Remember, it’s about you- the photographer, not the type of camera you are using. That comes later.

How have you positioned yourself as a photographer?

I never stop going where I think I belong. Photography is about presenting yourself to the right person, at the right time and place, the right way. I have aggressively used my social media, day and a night, to make sure they see my photos, and remember beautiful things are easy to sell.

I am talking, posting, tweeting photography, so even if someone is not a photographer, he/she will enjoy listen to me. That’s how have positioned myself as a professional photographer.

How have you used your photography to promote your country?

My social media following is growing each and every day, and that’s only because of my photos. I have photographed 80 percent of this country’s beauty.

I have seen my images in magazines, all our newspapers, international exhibitions, and many big social media accounts. Some credit me as the photographer, others don’t…the bigger picture is Uganda, and then me.

What makes your photography unique?

Photographers hate practising especially when they are home. Every day, I have one hour with my camera, doing what I know or learning something new about it.

Every talent and passion needs practice, musicians do, athletes do, pianists do, why not photographers? The practice and time I give to my camera have made my photography unique.

What do you do to ensure your photographs speak to viewers?

I always make sure they first speak to me, so the viewers are seeing my feelings. Those who resonate with me will like the images and those that don’t get, will not. In art, it starts with you the creator. Love your creations and learn to connect with them emotionally. Just don’t stop creating.

How have you made photography both a passion and business?

That’s one of the hard things to do, combining passion, talent, and business. It takes a lot of time, dedication, and a lot of trying. I can’t count how many bad pictures I have taken and how many doors have been locked on me.

I can’t tell how many people wanted to use me because of what I do, even ladies that would want to offer you sex in return for free photography services. I will never compromise my ethics and that is how I have turned my passion into my business.

It is a luxury people need. Naturally, I pay keen attention to details so photography gives me a chance to do better than I did yesterday. I teach myself every day. That is why I am a professional. Charge for what you do best, that’s my saying, always.

What photography tips can you share with a beginner in the craft?

The first tip I always give young photographers is to learn the difference between photography and photography business so the need to learn to present yourself as a businessman in photography is important. Buy the equipment you need, not because you have seen Derrick holding a long lens. Accepting to do work for less or no pay, I worked for some organisations for free when I was starting out.