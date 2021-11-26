Preparing for downsizing

Dear Caroline,

My company is going through a downsizing exercise which they call right-sizing, and there are fewer jobs in the new structure which suggests that many of us will be made redundant. All staff have been informed that they must re-apply, compete, and be assessed for the new roles. It has been a long time since I competed for and participated in assessments. I am anxious and need advice on preparing for these assessments. How should I prepare for these assessments? Hellen

Hello Hellen,

I empathise with what you are currently going through, and I have no doubt you are anxious about the process you are about to go through. When companies downsize or right size, the motivation is likely to result from a change in strategy, a need to re-structure itself, especially if there is limited funding capital if you work in the development sector. To be ready for the assessments, you need to make sure you fully appreciate how you are going to be assessed.



The assessments can be in different forms, interviews, work samples, psychometrics, panel interviews etc. There is also a possibility of combining assessments as each evaluation assesses various aspects. It’s important that you spend some time reviewing the new roles and appreciate what is required for each role and what each is expected to deliver. Appreciating these two aspects allows you to assess which jobs you are interested in and, more importantly, align your skills, experience and abilities against the role. It’s essential that you spend enough time reviewing the job description to work you have achieved in the past that demonstrates competence and knowledge.

If you have been guided on the type of assessments that will be conducted, you may want to think about various techniques for preparation. If you are required to take psychometric tests, you can spend some time practising via free psychometric tests on the internet. While you may not know what specific test will be used, you can still practice getting a feel of what to expect. Suppose you’re going to have oral interviews. In that case, you can prepare by thinking about possible questions that you may be asked to discuss regarding the role you are interested in being appointed. Please make sure that you also have questions to ask the panel, as this reflects the level of engagement you have with the role, the organisation and the process.

Remember, these assessments are an opportunity to present your abilities and showcase your achievements. Remember that you are competing, and you must prepare for the assessments. No matter how long you have been with the company, it is not a given that your appointment will be automatic even if you’ve been with the company for a significant amount of time.