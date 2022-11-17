Purpose and passion push brands far

Tell us about yourself

I am an inspiration speaker, a pastor and the founder of Naked Truth Movement, whose aim is to address real life challenges that people go through silently affecting marriages and families, which in turn has a negative effect on society. I have had the privilege of travelling widely to train corporates on various issues. I have been invited to different forums to deliver keynote addresses for different engagements.

I lead a team of trainers in The RB School of Leadership where we train on diverse corporate leadership skills.

I am an author and a minister of the gospel with a calling to not only preach but share my life story to encourage people through my scars. I use myself as a resource for others to be inspired and learn that life gives chances to those who dare believe.

I am an active advocate for men empowerment, which has earbed me local and international awards. It is quite humbling to work and stand with young men who are hopeless and other broken men. I believe in helping push people to the next level, both women and men.

How did you get where you are today?

I actually got into this career by accident. After experiencing great failures and making mistakes in my life such as losing my marriage after only one year and trying to commit suicide, I needed someone to speak to the emptiness I felt inside of me but there was no one. So I vowed that once I overcame what I was going through, I would be a lifegiver; that person who would be there for other people like me. I got mentors, did a lot of private studying and acquired some professional training because besides the gift and passion, we are required to do quite a bit of preparation. And by God’s grace I overcame it all to encourage others. So I have been doing this for the last 10 years.

What inspires you to do what you do every day?

I love jumpstarting people. I believe in reviving people who are feeling lost. Personal growth is ultimately important to every economy because individual career impacts the growth of businesses and consequently economies. Many people are just going through life but are not fulfilled. My goal is to breathe life into many dead careers and individuals. There has to be a new dawn where people start manifesting full potential as individuals and also deliver the best in their careers.

I speak life because I have tasted death. I had my deep struggles in the past. We should not be public successes and private failures. I teach people that instead of running away from their scars, they can use them as launch pads for their next lives.

How have you helped people achieve this?

I have had the privilege of working with some of the biggest companies in the region and beyond. I have also worked with many individuals who desire to find themselves. I have also worked with political and religious leaders.

How much do you make in a busy month?

How much I earn depends on the kind of engagements I am able to take on that month. I also do not have standard rates because they are tailor-made to what the client needs. But the average we charge is $2,500 (about Shs9.4m) per hour.

What does it take to become an inspirational speaker?

Doing what I do takes the foundation of the gift, it takes a lot of study, insight, foresight and preparation. You have to know how to speak because you might have a lot of knowledge but if you do not know how to communicate there will be a disconnect. You must also have the discipline to keep yourself plugged in to what is happening around you and come up with innovative solutions.

Also, do not get tired of learning and educating yourself so that when people come to listen to you, you honour them by preparing well. I would encourage as many young people to take this up because sharing the right information gives life to people. We all know that knowledge is power and applying the information you have is wisdom.

How can one grow their brand?

Creating a brand is operating is operating in your place of purpose and once you do it with passion, it will bring profit because you have fulfilled your flow.

What plans do you have for the future?

I have many plans for the future. I am doing many collaborations, for instance Pepe Minambo and I have a vision to go through Africa pathfinding, giving life to people and transforming businesses.

Inspirational speakers have received a lot of backlash recently. How can you help them understand that what you do is necessary?

You cannot please everybody, one may call us conmen while nine who have benefited from our service are grateful for them. I believe that in life you cannot please. And if everybody like what you do it means there is something not right. Some people who claim we are fraudsters might not know better but others come from a place of malice because they want to do what we do but they cannot do it.

How do you quantify your effectiveness?

I have been recognised by my industry peers for my contribution to society. I have been honoured with leadership awards and last week, I was voted the best corporate emcee in Africa in the Consumer Awards held in Dar es Salaam. As a leader, I have been sought to give advice to other leaders in their daily life and and in business. I am privileged to have the chance to work with leaders in my country across Africa and beyond.

When you are not inspiring people, what else are you doing?

I am a strong believer in philanthropy in areas of education and health where I support a group of widows and educate a good number of orphans.