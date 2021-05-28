Qualities that make you a good leader

By Editor More by this Author

Being a good leader is a never ending journey of self-discovery. It does not matter if you have been in business for a year or 20, there is always something to improve and work toward. Here are some leadership qualities that are important to your success.

You are focused

A large percentage of entrepreneurial types struggle with “shiny-object syndrome.” You have a mind for business, and when a new idea or project pops up you get excited and may find yourself wasting hours, days, or even months pursuing a new project or business idea.

While chasing shiny objects may be exciting, more often than not, it does not help you grow as a leader or as a business. If you want to be a better leader, practice your focus. Set aside time each day and each week to work on the things that make the most difference.

You are mindful

As a leader, you have a lot of things on your plate, and it is really easy to get swept up in the day-to-day activities of your business. But suddenly a week or two go by and you realise that you have not heard from one of your vendors in over a week.

Or maybe you have been so busy you have not taken the time to check in with your team and acknowledge their victories and successes. That sort of absent-mindedness can end up hurting your ability to reach your goals and retain your key staff.

The best leaders take time once a day or once a week to be mindful of their actions and observations and connect with their business and their team.

You are deliberate

Good leaders will set goals each quarter and work toward making them a reality. This means not only prioritising the things that matter most to your business at the moment, but also setting goals for yourself as a leader.

This could look different for every person, but an example would be that whenever a problem arises, you take a moment and step back and give your team members room to fix it without your intervention. While it will not solve every issue, the deliberate practice of pausing before reacting will, over time, help you lead your team better.

You are consistent

Can your team trust that you will do what you say? Being a good leader means being consistent in your behaviours. If you tell your team that you will have a task completed by the end of day Friday, it is important that you deliver. If you tell your team that being on time for team meetings is important and shows respect for everyone’s time, then it is imperative that you always show up on time or early for meetings.

You are strategic

A good leader is strategic. They can anticipate where their market is going in the coming months and years and they have their eye on the larger picture. They have a plan and a backup plan if things don’t go according to their vision. While no one expects you to be a psychic, taking time to look at your business from all angles on a regular basis will help you prepare for whatever comes your way.

Compiled from inc.com