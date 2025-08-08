She quit office job for wood works. No regrets

The streets are slippery, so they say. But what is not slippery? In an unstructured economy like Uganda’s, everything can be very slippery. But also, the hustle is real. In my world, I always go by this line: “If the air conditioned office is where you will achieve your dreams, focus on that. If the street is where you will find your footing, hustle hard.

After all, one needs the other.” For a young woman like Fatumah Namala in her late 20s, having experienced both worlds offers her the sense of direction she has. When she quit her human resources manager job at a procurement and logistics firm in 2021, she was diving into the street world she had only tasted a little bit of.

Starting out

On one of those movements around the city, Namala bumped into a village mate from Kanoni Gomba, her ancestral home. The man owned a furniture workshop in Bwaise and as time went by, they both saw a business opportunity for both of them. “I told my fellow students at MUBS about his business and that I had requested to support him. Later when I saved some little money, I bought a bed from him and sold it at a small profit,” she says. One bed became two and then four. As the sales began to pick up, Namala got deeply engrossed in making furniture.

She would go to the workshop and learn many things firsthand. Things such as smoothening with sand paper, taking measurements, types of wood used and fitting.

“I was doing this alongside men. Of course there is a way people’s mindsets are still wired to think that this is a job for men but as a former football player, my skin was thick and people’s words could not put me off,” Namala remarks.

One step forward, two backwards

As she gained ground, the owner of the workshop sold it and relocated to Canada, putting Namala off balance. The new owners were not eager to keep her but life had to go on. She was determined to master the art and business but boom, Covid-19 hit. Ironically, the pandemic opened a silver lining in a hugely dark sky. Namala shifted her energies to social media marketing.

“People were not buying as such, but because we were under lockdown I kept advertising on all social media platforms and when life got back to normal, I had been exposed to many people, so they contacted me,” she recalls.

Then, she was working as a human resources manager at a procurement and logistics firm.

Serving two masters at ago was not easy and she later quit the job to open up a fully-fledged furniture business in Ntinda and she named it Generational Furniture. In 2022, she hired space for her first workshop and here she majored in beds, doors and door frames. Her big break came when a client asked her to supply and install 176 doors and door frames for his apartment block. Another one came calling for 56 wardrobes for 28 two-bedroom apartments.

Those deals helped her spread wings into other things such as high-end modern kitchen cabinets, TV wall units, aluminium and glass closets. Namala credits social media for driving her business into spaces she never imagined at first.

“In one of the WhatsApp groups where I regularly post my business, I found Works minister Gen. Katumba Wamala and he gave me business. If it was not for social media, where would I have met him? I encourage businesspeople to utilise social media because as you post, you do not know who is watching your stuff,” she advises.

Currently, Namala has four workshops because, from her experience, for example, beds are different from wall cabinets, hence need to separate them. She has dreams as big as expanding into a company that can be entrusted with constructing a house from scratch, and also installing furniture of all shapes, material, sizes and standards.

Queen of wood

Namala’s outstanding work has seen her get furniture gigs for mansions, rentals, apartments, hotels, residences, restaurants and lounges. She employs between 20-50 workers, depending on the size and needs of the project. From carpenters, joiners, transporters, fixers.

“It gives me joy to see fellow youth working with me to change our lives in this tough world. I do not care whether it is a boy or girl, as long they are good at what they do, we work,” she adds.

Not all rosy

With the way she passionately speaks about her job, you would imagine Namala has not encountered challenges. When I pushed her to open up, she jokingly replied.

“Let me first cry and come back and tell you.” We both laughed but I felt shaken. She told me about a deal she had received to supply boards for 10 kitchens in some rentals. She had them rolled down in one of the rooms as they awaited fitting. “At that construction site were all sorts of workers and that night, someone left the water flowing. The sink had a blockage and water flowed into the room the entire night. “The boards absorbed water and all went to waste.

My blood pressure shot up, I was pregnant and nearly lost my baby. I had to sell my car at a quick sale price to compensate for the loss,” Namala, who had been bubbly just a few minutes ago, said with a broken tone. But in all, she picked a valuable lesson; be the last to leave the construction site and leave everything in its rightful place and state. Also, some clients take long to pay, while some do not pay the balance at all.

In such a case, Namala insists on a higher first instalment to reduce the losses. Also, the general cost of running business in Uganda is a hurdle. Material is expensive, but nothing beats the pain of some clients undermining her craft because she is a woman.