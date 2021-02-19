Should I apply for my re-advertised job?

By Moses Ssesanga More by this Author

Dear Moses,

I have been working for an accounting firm and I believe I have been and still doing a good job. However, last week, the company I work for advertised my job. I am not sure if the right thing is to apply for the job as well. I do not even know if they are technically firing me.

Giovanni.

Dear Giovanni,

It can be quiet alarming for you to notice or be informed that the job you are holding has been advertised without anybody having briefed you on what is going on. However, even if this has happened, you should not immediately assume that you are being replaced. Find out the facts before assuming the worst. Try to engage your supervisor or the HR manager. In some cases, employers would add a job that is similar or identical to an existing position and had no intention of replacing anyone in that capacity. You should establish that first.

In the meantime as you are going about establishing the facts, you must be careful not to slack off at your work or display any evidence of a negative attitude. This is the time to beat deadlines and deliver exceptionally, however hard this may be. You would want to make it harder for your employer to let you go or make do without you. Do not give them an excuse and ammunition to fire you. If your attitude continues to be positive and your current job is simply not a great fit, your employer will most likely consider you for an alternate role or at least give you as much time as possible to find a new job before letting you go.

At the same time privately, you should immediately spring into a job search mode if the signals you are continuing to get are pointing to the fact that your job may not be safe. This means dusting up your resume to include any latest and relevant information. Secondly, activate your networks and make it clear to them that you are available for any opportunity that may arise. It is doubly harder to get a new placement when you have been let go at your current workplace than when you are still in employment.

Now, this is for the employers who would be that unprofessional to their people. It is very inhuman for a person to be told by colleagues that their job is up for grabs, and yet they are totally ignorant. As a responsible employer, you lose nothing by engaging the person and depending on how you deliver the news, they can even end up apply for the advertised job. Even if the person is to be let go, it’s important for the former employee to become a positive brand ambassador for your products. Shucking this responsibility is plain cowardly, for lack of a better word.



Moses Ssesanga,

Head of Human Resource,

NMG Uganda

