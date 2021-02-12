Should I change jobs when pregnant?

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

Dear Caroline,

I have been applying for jobs for the past three years. I was lucky to be selected. However, almost a day later, I learnt that I was pregnant. I know it is not wrong to be pregnant while working but I do not want to get into a job and leave in a few months to go for a maternity leave. How would you advise? Hellen.

Dear Hellen,

Congratulations on your pregnancy. There is nothing wrong with you being pregnant and working. While many organisations have moved on from the view that pregnant women should not be working, there are some who are of the view that pregnant women are a liability. I hope your organisation is the former. In managing your situation, you need to think through some realities. How important is the job to you?

You have been searching for a job for three years and now have a great opportunity. You can work and be pregnant, there are many women who do both well. In making your decision my advice is for you to first get hold of your organisation’s HR manual and the Employment Act. Read through and gain a better understanding of the polices and the law.

As a pregnant employee you are entitled to maternity leave. This leave is statutory regardless of how long you have been employed.

This maternity leave will kick in at least two weeks before you are due or may even begin on the day of your delivery, depending on what has been agreed with your supervisor.

Between now and when your maternity leave starts you have at least eight and a half months of work. Once you have read the polices and acts and have a better appreciation, you then need to decide how and when you communicate with your supervisor or HR about your pregnancy. Some ladies prefer to communicate after the first trimester, others after the second.

Communication has to be done at the point where you are comfortable. While it may take some time to communicate, especially if you have joined a new company, a word of advice, it is important you communicate to your supervisor and HR first.

It is unprofessional and does not go down well for your Supervisor to hear about your pregnancy from a third party or they hear about it six months into the pregnancy or worse when they see you are visibly pregnant. The communication process speaks to many things including issues of trust and respect.

You would be surprised how many supervisors can be very supportive once they have been told and are given the opportunity to do their job in supporting a team member.

