Should I expose my boss?

Dear Caroline,

After our supervisor retired, the company informed us to apply for his job. A number of us with the required qualifications and experience applied but we were never interviewed. A few weeks later, the company introduced a new manager to replace the retired supervisor. However, it so happens that I know the new manager and I know he does not qualify. In fact, we are so close that a few weeks prior he sent me his CV and asked me to help him tweak it a little bit. Every qualification on that CV is false and what is worse is I helped him create it. Should I inform the bosses about it? Wangai

Hello Wangai,

This is a tricky situation, so you will need to manage it carefully. In the first instance, it is essential to find out what happened to your application. This feedback will be beneficial to you as you understand how you performed against the selection criteria.

This feedback will be a good guide as you grow in your career and make future applications. On the issue of whether you should share what you know with the selection committee, I would advise that you answer the following questions so you have clarity of what you would like to do. What are you trying to achieve by sharing what you know, and why is it important to you?

What will be the benefits and risks that will be linked with your disclosure? How did you “help” him? This is a fundamental question that you must have 100 per cent clarity on? Remember, as you disclose what you know, you too will be asked, “how do you know all this”, and in the spirit of transparency, you will need to be open about how you “helped”.

Therefore, answering those questions will help inform your final decision.

The other aspect that you need to consider is how you will make this disclosure. Will it be written, face-to-face with the HR manager or through a whistleblowing platform.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, you need to be careful. Many companies have whistleblowing platforms and structures that allow people to present the information they may know, and the same systems provide security that ensures their identity is not disclosed. Does your company provide such systems? A critical matter that you need to consider carefully is what your disclosure will say about you?

The world of work is sensitive, and the decisions we take are a reflection of our character. If you feel strongly about the issues, then disclose what you know but be prepared for what comes up due to the disclosure that may negatively affect you.

The other aspect you need to think about is if the new manager is not qualified as you perceive, surely this will come out eventually in the course of work. It will become evident that the selection and appointment were a poor job fit and will be managed accordingly. The question is, how necessary is the disclosure to you?

