Should I move on?

Dear Caroline,

I have been working at this establishment for four years now. Much as I have grown a lot, being able to handle different tasks and work on different projects. I have never been promoted, and neither have I received a salary increment. I’m bored and would like to move on, though I don’t have any offers. What should I do?

Kevin

Hello Kevin, it may help to first think through what you want in addressing this issue. It sounds like several issues need to be addressed. We have a combination of boredom, salary adjustment and promotions. You will have to do some work on your part and not wait for things to fall into place. It sounds harsh, but you are the only person who can determine what you should do. If the issue is frustration that you have not been promoted, you need to ask yourself what type of promotion you are looking for.. You can also have a lateral move which is not upwards, but it gives you a new role where you use your skills and learn something new. This sort of move may address the issue of boredom.

Another way is to look for a promotion in a different organisation. Are you actively looking for a role in a new organisation? This would require you to intentionally look either through the papers or the various online recruiting platforms. Many allow you to sign up and submit your Cv so they can match you with positions posted on their platform.

Regarding salary, I think you need to speak with your supervisor and showcase the value add that you have brought to the team you work with. You need to be prepared to show that you are a consistent performer, that you have undertaken self-development and have acquired both certifications where applicable, and more importantly, how that knowledge has been applied and contributed to your and the team’s success.

In short, Kevin, you need to take the lead on what happens next; if you want a new job, do the work and research to find that job; if the issue is salary, then take the initiative to discuss the case- even if you don’t get what you want, the point is that you’ve raised the issue. The feedback you get then informs what happens next.

Good luck

Caroline Mboijana,

Managing Director, The Leadership Team (U) [email protected]



