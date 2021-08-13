Shouldn’t I ask if an employee shows signs of being unwell?

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

As the head of my department, I am responsible for the health of my team. However, recently my HR manager cautioned me when she heard I had asked an employee who had Covid-like symptoms whether they have the virus. Did I violate some rule? Shouldn’t I ask if I see someone showing signs of being unwell? Hajara Namata

Your question is a challenging one to manage. Indeed, as the head of the department, the well-being of your team members is paramount, and you have a responsibility to ensure that the working environment is safe for everyone. The dynamic that you have to manage is the grey area.

As you may know, we have people in our respective communities who are anti-vax. They feel that they have a right to choose and should not be forced to have the vaccination. I suspect it is from this position that your HR manager is cautious. Because there is no hard and fast rule regarding this aspect, it needs to be managed with a level of sensitivity.

It is essential that you are given the latitude to ask the question and what you need to be mindful of is how, when and where you ask the question. I think your asking is in the spirit of making sure that all your staff are in good health, and indeed, if you see a member of the team showing symptoms, you should ask the question.

They may or may not be ill, nonetheless asking the question allows you to establish illness. More importantly, if the person is sick, you can assess whether they can manage their condition. It opens the door for you to guide them on where they can get tested and what medication they need to buy. It could also allow the organisation to provide financial support if it is required. While the above looks at addressing medicine, you may find your team member cannot isolate, hence their continued reporting to work.

You may be the support they need as they go through this challenging time in asking the question. While this advice supports the alleged ill staff member, you are also protecting the rest of your team.

In the grand scheme of things, by asking the question, you ensure the environment is safe and mitigate any risk of other staff members falling ill and opening the door for being perceived as being reckless in executing your duties as a manager. It’s a sensitive one that needs to be managed carefully.

