Sourcing for medical agency services

My parent is old and ailing. As a family, we have agreed to source for homecare support (medical). This market has grown in Uganda and is now a norm as parents live longer and there is a changing availability of helpers. It’s certainly not what it used to be when I was growing up. However, how do I select the best, and, more importantly, how do I know I have chosen the right one? I know this is an odd question, but in my mind, it sounds like a recruitment. Is my thinking correct?

Dear Sharon, this is an interesting question, and if we look at it from two lenses, it’s a combination of procurement and recruitment; I think the principles for these professions are applicable here. I will advise from the recruitment angle. My advisory will, therefore, be divided into two parts.

In this first part, the likely starting point is to be clear about what you want, why, and what you want this agency and, eventually, the nurse to deliver for you. I think it's crucial that you also consult your mother’s physician, who can guide you in what needs to happen from a medical perspective. So, like in all recruitments, you and your family need to have clear terms of reference for the agency. What is it that you want them to do for you? If you already have a domestic helper, it's important to make sure that there is a clear segregation of duties so that each person knows what they are responsible for. This may sound a little “ too straight”, however, clear communication is key. When each person knows what is expected of them, it's likely that they will do well.

Once you've clarified your needs and expectations, you can start sourcing. Think of this process as 'headhunting'. You could ask your physical to give recommendations or even contact some hospitals that may have relationships with these agencies. Being diligent in this process is crucial because you're looking for technical professionals to look after your mother's well-being from a medical perspective.

Ensure that the agencies you consider are registered with a professional body. If you want to go further, you can also check if they comply with URA, NSSF, etc. In my mind, this would speak to their integrity, etc. This due diligence is important because the carer will be responsible for your mother's well-being and safety. In essence, they will be the medic in your home.

Once you've identified a few potential agencies, visiting them, engaging with their staff, and visiting their facilities is essential.

This firsthand experience will give you a good understanding of their operations and culture. It's also a way to ensure they are not 'briefcase' organisations that could pose a risk to your family. This engagement lets you ask them questions about their client list and follow up. Another crucial point to investigate is how the agency treats its staff: do they get paid on time, have enough rest, and are they looked after like any other employee?

As you do all the above, please remember that you must also consider the costs not just for the short term but also for the long term in terms of sustainability. Remember that the primary beneficiary is your mother to make sure she is made comfortable in her illness and that you have a pair of eyes watching over her at all times.

Starting and stopping services can be disruptive not only to your mother but also to the dynamic of the home.

If all the above goes well, the most important part is to invite the agency management to your home to get a feel of the environment. This is important because understanding the home, the patient, their needs, etc, will feed into their selection of the best nurse to care for your mother. We shall talk about that next week. For now, start with the sourcing process.

Good luck.

Caroline Mboijana,

MD, The Leadership Team (U) [email protected]



