Steve Jean taught me the importance of attention to detail

Alice Nakato is seasoned events consultant with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She has worked as a Client Services Executive, Events Manager, and Business Development Manager at Fenon Entertainment.

Her ultimate goal is to always deliver exceptional events. Nakato holds a degree in tour ism. She began her career at Watoto Church before her friend, Edgar Kwesiga recom-

mended for a job at Fenon Entertainment, where she worked under the guidance of Steve Jean, the founder.

What skills have enabled you to build a career in events management?

I pay attention to detail, have strong communication and interpersonal skills and problem-solving and crisis management.

I endear myself towards creativity and innovation, strategic planning and execution, team management and leadership, use of management and creative tools and I am solution-oriented.

What fuels your ambition?

My ambition is fuelled by the desire to deliver exceptional events that leave a lasting impact on clients and attendees, putting a smile on their faces. The satisfaction I get

when a client says, ‘Thank you so much for pulling this off’, ‘How do you do this?’, ‘When you are here, I know everything is going to be great’,‘You are an exceptional person’,‘We did it’,‘You have taken off a huge burden off my shoulders’and more.

My ambition is also fuelled by my amazing wonderful friends including those that I have worked with as well as colleagues in the industry who are so supportive in my career.

Flourishing me with wisdom, their services at crazily discounted offers, credit facilities for the services they offer, financial boost, recommendations & referrals, hugs to all of you! You know yourselves; God bless you.



How different is the experience of being a consultant from that of employment?

As a consultant, I enjoy the freedom to work on diverse projects, connect more with my clients, and apply my expertise to deliver tailored solutions. The experience is more

autonomous and challenging than employment.

What lessons do you carry from working un der Steve Jean at Fenon Events?

Working under Steve Jean taught me the importance of attention to detail; he sees even the tiniest imperfection from miles away - Innovation and creativity – in an instant. He can have so many brilliant ideas which feed into building strong client relationships with fast responses. He taught me effective communication and teamwork, being a giver- he is a generous giver and many would testify to that. He is solution-oriented



How important is mentorship in the working sphere?

Mentorship is crucial in the working sphere, providing guidance, support, and valuable industry insights. Mentorship also shapes an individual outside the work space.

What professional skills and ethics do you uphold?

Integrity, reliability, confidentiality, time management, adaptability, professionalism, respect and valuing others.

What is the biggest crisis you've faced in your career, and how did you manage it?DM magazine dropcap: The biggest crisis I faced was a last-minute set up due to venue availability and unforeseen circumstances, after months of planning a big conference. I managed it by remaining calm and composed, communicating effectively with the client and team - discussing working solutions as a team and executing a seamless event as a team.

What brings you alive about event management?

Seeing the happiness and smiles on a client's face after delivering a successful event above and beyond their expectations.

How do you handle money?

I handle money with transparency, accountability, financial planning based on budget and attention to detail.

What's your current professional struggle?

I wouldn’t call this a struggle, it’s just something new. It is adapting to the freelance nature of consultancy work and managing multiple projects simultaneously.

DM magazine dropcap: I can’t do every event; I need to be intentional on how many projects to take on that I shall execute with excellence.

How do you balance your career and private life?

I balance my career and private life by praying about my work and my life, seeking wisdom, knowledge, understanding, favour, guidance, safety from the almighty God, always.

I prioritize tasks and managing time as effectively as I can, set clear boundaries, take breaks and practicing self-care by exercising, and I am also learning golf. I rely on my backbone, who is my best friend, my guide, my panel beater, my insightful person, my personal person, my husband- Mustaque Abdallah.

There are two very good and influential friends in the industry, one told me, ‘You need to set boundaries and take good care of yourself. Work but also make yourself happy, take yourself out, give yourself a treat, treasure family time, exercise’.

Another person told me, ‘I hope you stay committed to the work life balance’. It is so easy to get very busy, and especially working in a field you are passionate about. The job can get addictive.

Working into the wee hours of the night, missing meals, exercise, spending quality time with family, getting a good laugh with friends at a link up. This is why I need to be intentional about the balance.

What is on your wish list?

My wish list includes working on high-profile events, expanding my consultancy services globally and mentoring aspiring young events professionals.