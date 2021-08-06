Success is following your own path and achieving personal goals

By Edgar R. Batte More by this Author

How often have you failed?

I have failed myself many times, an example is an incomplete school project; a course I abandoned midway due to some circumstances with the faculty I was in. I have since done a number of other school projects to make up for it.

Failure is not the end of the road; it should be looked at as a stepping stone of experience to be used to win and thrive when the next challenge comes. I must also acknowledge that I always have the loving support from my wife Dr. Elizabeth Nalintya Kalema, which enables me to pick lessons from any failure and move on with my life.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

When I was 18 years old, I became a member of Blessed Christian Church where I learnt a lot about leadership, career, and those lessons have never departed.

Among the nuggets of wisdom I received was the understanding that opportunities never come on a silver platter; they are always covered in dust, require patience, and are only opportunities if you are ready for them. I was also advised never to take a path that everyone takes, but to rather curve out mine with the constant alignment of my objectives to the end goal. And to prioritise the health of my inner man over wealth.

How did you get to where you are today?

I started my work life with Celtel Uganda as a GSM trainee in 2003. Later, I was hired by Multichoice Uganda and trained and certified as a decoder repair specialist on contract basis in 2004 – 2009. I joined the BTD team on the setup and deployment of the DTT GOtv network as project coordinator -Uganda between 2009 -2010, after the deployment of the project. I currently lead the team.

What work ethics do you uphold, and why?

Honesty, transparency, and respect. Companies have got trademarks, and confidential information, especially in the technology sector, so one of the major ethics is to be honest and trustworthy with what you do. I also believe that everybody deserves to be accorded respect in the different teams that they are a part of.

What were your career ambitions as a child?

Growing up, I had always wanted engineering-related work. My initial hope as a child was to manufacture and assemble truck/tractor engines, the Caterpillar type. This was mainly because I had inspiration from my parents, especially my father William Bamutire who worked with Spear Motors.

My parents were very practical people, and my mother, Elizabeth Kasirye Bamutire being a teacher and health worker, was good at career guidance. My father was a former captain in the Army (artillery specialist), but also had skills in a lot of handyman work such as electrical, plumbing, and carpentry. This shaped a lot of my work life today. He is a man who did not look at the weather or time of day. It also takes good management to identify and guide you for which I thank the management at MultiChoice Uganda for giving me the opportunity to be my best self.

What does the Digital Terrestrial Television division do?

We are a team of four members based in the central region and another team of eight based in different regions making this a total of 12 team members. We look after MultiChoice Uganda Backhaul sites, Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) sites including the Direct to Home (DTH) with the objectives of ensuring that all services are running both on DTT and DTH 24/7; continued monitoring and tracking of any outstanding activities and promptly responding to calls from the quality assurance teams; maintaining the health of all sites, ensuring optimal energy requirements are within required thresholds and secure as well as tracking communications from command centre and providing support and resolving queries raised by the field services teams for sustained customer satisfaction; ensuring proper operations of technical administrative requirements in synchronisation with the human resource and in this way, we contribute to a happy customer.

What stage of your life, the 20s, 30s, 40s was most important in shaping you?

The best time was age 18 into 20s. I met very many experts with different skills in my 20s, between 1998 – 2010, which shaped me into a jack of many trades, and a hands–on person. One thing I can say shaped me is time management. It is very important to manage yourself and respect people’s time and dedicate time to what you do, it will change your attitude.