Supporting employees in tough times

The level of uncertainty people have faced over the past years, and continue to face, is staggering.

Add ongoing current events to the everyday challenge, which is taking a toll on everyone’s mental health and well-being. A study by Mind Share Partners in partnership with Qualtrics and ServiceNow found that 76 percent of full-time US workers report experiencing at least one symptom of mental health. These symptoms are also impacting people long-term and company leaders are fully aware of the impact these world events have on their employees.

With uncertainty in the air, here are six ways company leaders and HR professionals can approach supporting their employees during challenging times.

1. Recognise it is okay not to be okay

Humans were not built to face this much uncertainty. Give people space to process their feelings and, as a manager, acknowledge that you are always available to act as a sounding board whenever people are ready to talk.

As managers, it is important to manage your own stress to be an effective leader. That said, especially if you are asking your employees to be open about how they are feeling, being willing to demonstrate that same level of vulnerability can go a long way in nurturing strong relationships as a team.

2. Mind your mental health

Self-care is important. There are numerous ways to encourage teams to proactively take care of their mental health, but it starts with taking care of yourself as a leader. A few suggestions on how to approach your own self-care include: Staying informed but avoiding “doomscrolling”, maintaining healthy habits, staying connected with family, friends and colleagues, setting boundaries with work, respect working hours, don’t check work messages after hours, be clear on deadlines.

3. Lead with empathy

Ask these simple questions: ‘Are you okay?’ ‘Do you have everything you need?’ ‘How can I help?’ It is critical for managers to approach these conversations with employees with as much empathy and flexibility as possible, aiming to meet people where they are and at what level of information people feel comfortable sharing in a work environment, especially following a major event or crisis.

Everyone processes uncertainty in their own way, so it’s important for managers to acknowledge that before entering conversations with their employees.

In terms of asking people what they need, there are several ways to approach this.

First, managers can touch base with their employees one on one to understand immediate needs. Secondly, employers should be including questions related to employee well-being, benefit offerings to keep their people feeling supported and engaged

4. Keep the door open

Checking in on how people are doing and feeling is not a “one and done” action. There should be an open line of communication with frequent check-ins to gauge how employees are feeling and where they may need extra support. Nurturing a company culture rooted in transparency can help conversations feel more natural.

For some managers, they may feel anxious about not wanting to single out an employee out or they may assume others are already reaching out so they do not want to burden anyone by asking about the situation again. The reality is that the person you are reaching out to is much more likely to appreciate your thoughtfulness and may even feel relieved.

5. Take action

Showing employees you care about their well-being and take their feedback seriously, is not a nice-to-have — it is a must-do for job satisfaction. With recruiting and retention efforts at the forefront of company leaders’ minds amidst the Great reshuffle, taking action on employees’ evolving needs and expectations has implications on the bottom line. Keeping people informed on what changes will be implemented, timelines they can expect and following up on progress is essential for minimising employee turnover and improving engagement.

6. Make resources easily accessible

Even if resources are readily available at any time, make sure to recirculate the appropriate links and information to people when they need it most.

Managers: Being prepared with this information is also incredibly helpful when having conversations with your team so you can answer any specific questions.