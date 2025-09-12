Teaching was not cutting it for Anyango, so she quit

After graduating from Uganda Christian University, Constance Anyango secured a teaching job at Seeta High School. But while she loved the classroom, she also longed for more. “I wanted to further my studies because one cannot remain in teaching indefinitely,” she explains. “I needed an additional qualification to secure better employment and improved remuneration.”

That ambition led her to a Master’s degree in Education Management and Planning at Kyambogo University. Alongside her studies, she occasionally baked cakes, though it was never serious, until one day she needed a birthday cake for her daughter. A visit to a friend who was a baker changed everything. “I was impressed by the beautiful cakes he made. I asked if he could teach me for just two weeks.” Armed with a few lessons and YouTube tutorials, Anyango began baking seriously. Upon completing her Master’s degree, she chose not to return to teaching since the qualification had opened opportunities for her in non-government organisations (NGOs).

She continued baking as a supplementary activity. However, recognising that her NGO responsibilities demanded considerable time and effort, she resigned and dedicate herself fully to establishing her own enterprise. “Despite the challenges, I did not entirely abandon teaching, as I recognised that many young people were eager to acquire baking skills to support themselves, an endeavour I continue to pursue to this day,” she says.

The rise of Qualitaste

During her time at Kyambogo, Anyango’s cakes gained popularity among friends and colleagues. Encouraged by positive feedback on the taste and texture, she decided to brand her business in 2019. “People kept praising the quality and unique taste, and that is how the name Qualitaste came about.” Although this period coincided with a challenging business environment, Anyango leveraged her network of friends and the internet, creating a Facebook page to showcase her products, even if she was not very active. Sales were modest at first. She was not very active online, but relied on her network, making and delivering cakes and bread to people’s homes.

“It was a tough period, but word of mouth kept me going.”

Today, Qualitaste Bakery offers a range of products; cakes for all occasions, cookies, and bread. Pricing is based on size and design; a basic birthday cake starts at Shs80,000, while premium designs begin at Shs100,000. For large events such as weddings or kwanjula ceremonies, pricing is negotiated. “As demand grew, I started baking different flavours to give clients more options,” she notes.

Baking as a teaching tool

A chance encounter with two students collecting a cake sparked another dimension of Anyango’s business, professional baking training. “I encouraged them to try baking during their vacation, which inspired me to start offering lessons.” Today, she trains students for Shs500,000 per month. “It is about more than cake – these are life skills,” she says. Today, a small notice on her shop door reads: “Baking Lessons Available.”

Behind the scenes

Anyango works with a tight-knit team of four creatives. Orders are taken seriously, and advance planning is a must. “If you need a cake today, the order should have been placed three days prior,” she says. “I value time and quality.” On an average day, she sources ingredients and preps for upcoming orders. For large-scale functions, preparations begin up to a week in advance to avoid last-minute mishaps.

What makes her stand out

In a competitive market, Anyango distinguishes herself through flavour innovation and deeply personalised designs. “When I was asked to make a wedding cake for clients from the UK, I knew I had to get the flavours just right. Europeans expect a certain richness. The feedback was overwhelming – and it led to four more international orders.” She also crafts cakes that reflect clients’ professions or personalities, whether it is a lawyer’s briefcase cake, a painter’s palette, or a child’s favourite cartoon character.

“I work with clients to find a design that tells a story – something that reflects who they are or the culture of the occasion.” One example is when she suggested a northern Ugandan hut design for a traditional ceremony instead of a drum, to better represent the client’s roots. She is also mindful of health. For diabetic clients, she offers cakes sweetened with honey. And unlike many modern bakers, she still bakes fruit cakes, a nostalgic treat many clients adore.

Obstacles along the way

As with any business, challenges are plenty. Some clients insist on impractical ideas such as one who wanted a delicate frosting that would melt in Uganda’s heat.

“I had to guide her toward a better alternative that still suited the occasion.” Other clients often change their minds at the last minute due to suggestions or offers from relatives or friends. Although deposits may have already been paid to cover raw materials, such changes can disrupt schedules and create disappointments for both the bakery and other clients. “Some clients also try to bargain too hard or speak harshly, which can be discouraging,” she admits.

Looking ahead

Despite the hurdles, Anyango has big plans, including opening more bakery branches, establishing a baking school, and improving her online presence, especially on LinkedIn to attract professional collaborations. To anyone considering a side hustle or business, she says: “Do not wait until you lose your job. Start something now and ensure you join professional groups such as baking, branding, make-up, or other social professional networks. This will provide exposure and generate more connections for selling your products.”

