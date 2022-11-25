Telling a story about the African food system

What does your job entail?

Capacity building. I always have someone at my table to talk to about food. I read about food to know which report has come out, the rate of hunger, how we are performing as a country and the decisions to be made.

I do not just read newspapers, I create meaning. My job demands that I get different ways of saying the same thing, which is a challenge because you cannot say the same thing year in year out and nothing is done.

I keep building relationships because I have to consolidate those I have secured and link up with new ones. That is why I am part of a bigger ecosystem right now.

I have administrative roles of course as a director to oversee the development of the institution, its governance and implementation of programmes, accountability and advocacy.

When you look back on your, who has been the most influential person in your career path?

Jane Nalunga, the head of SeatiniUganda. She mentored me in policy and advocacy, gave me the courage and confidence to exercise my opinion but also introduced me into a very competitive space of international trade; the bilateral negotiations between the European Union and the SP countries that eventually ventured into East Africa and there was the Doha World Trade Organisation.

She remained in trade and branched into food but we always meet. Henry Richards Kimera entrusted me in managing an institution which has given me an opportunity to manage an organisation.

What has been your biggest career achievement to date?

Championing the food agenda in Uganda. There are many people who have advocated but the blessing has not been on their side. I think Philly Bongole Lutaaya should have lived longer to see how the fight against HIV/Aids is more spoken about now.

I am glad that the food agenda is appreciated by not only the consumers alone but also the broad band, whether in trade, water, climate change and people appreciate that this is an issue to talk about privately and in government.

We are known to be at loggerheads with the government. I have been very hard on the government but you know this side of the world we are not known to have thinkers.

What is your biggest career failure?

Failing to accomplish my academic journey in line with my technical journey. It gives me sleepless nights, but I am happy that there are people willing to support me and I also look forward to accomplishing it soon.

You know the world has been crafted in a way that big things come from professors, doctors, so some people see you having done great things and in their own judgement they start introducing you to panels, conference profiles and people pin you as doctor, consultant and so on.

What is on your wish list?

I want to accomplish my academic career path as well as do a social enterprise on food to make food available not only to make money but tell a story about the African food system and what it can offer millennials.

I wish to see everybody conscious as a food consumer in their own right, making food a priority, and streamlining its policy and legal framework.

People are always talking about fuel reserves and there are only a handful of us talking about food reserves. It seems food is not yet a priority.

What are the biggest school lessons you learnt from your mother?

That we do not need to be too educated to influence. The household is a very strong but neglected unit that can shape leaders who can share benefits beyond themselves.

Maybe if it was not for my mother and the values she taught me about food, I would not have made it. So you do not have to be so educated. All of us have the power in our own right. You might never know how you are going to impact that person you are meeting.

What values do you have as a person, and what values are you passing over to your children to impact the world?

Talk about the food champion in you.

Food is regarded fundamental, that all other rights are rooted in human right to food. Whenever you have to take medicine, they tell you to take it after food. The same with education, the hungry do not learn. I champion food to create awareness that food is not that thing you see on a plate, it is the people, it is the actors, it is the processors, it is the journey that food has moved before and after production until it settles in your stomach, which currently is being called food systems approach.

You will find me in conversations about land, water, climate change, taxation, budget, oil and gas. Once I smell that the decision to be made will infringe on people’s ability to feed themselves, you will find me there and finally I always say, food first and everything else later.

What do you do to relax and let your hair down?

I write a little. Some people think that I am always on social media but it is where I relieve my steam. I love meditation as a proud born again Anglican. I love listening to hymns. When I am given an opportunity, I love dancing. I can be a good party animal.

Please walk me through your education journey