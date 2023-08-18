The gems you need to spawn far-reaching connections

One of the most repeated words in motivational talks and management training is that of how our networks determine our net worth.

One of the famous books in personal branding is Dale Carnegie’s book How to Win Friends & Influence People. It has well-tested gems on how to build one’s connections.

One of the most distinguishing characteristics of high achievers is their ability to feed the networking kitchen. Businesses and professionals require well-ingrained skills on how to refine and replenish the power of networks.

I can assure you that networking creation isn’t about business card accumulation unless other attendant skills are thrown into the mix.

How do we spawn far-reaching networks? How do we build formidable networks? What are the fundamental competencies in developing mutually beneficial networks?

Due to the breakneck speed at which digital transformation is taking place, it is necessary to understand what role can technology play in creating high-purpose networks. According to LinkedIn itself, it has over nine hundred million people.

This is an astronomical audience that an adept professional or business can use to get ahead of the curve. So, the issue isn’t how to avoid social media but how to use it with a lot of efficacy so that one can reap maximum benefits.

It is about the strategic use of social so as to achieve certain mutual ends. I keep using the concept of mutual to indicate how networking is a symbiotic undertaking.

Networking is so essential that people pay a membership fee to belong to private members clubs. Certain stratifications of society pay to belong to exclusive members.

Some of the corporate honchos belong to private members clubs because of the goodies that emanate out of membership.

Private members clubs is where trendsetting decisions are made. This is where big businesses are crafted and actualised.

This is where the highest echelons of organisations are hired from. It is highly rewarding to be a member of exclusive connections.

To build incredible networks everyone has to bring substance to the table. No one loves being used. Networks are quid pro affairs.

Bring something of value to the relationship. We are respected when we have leverage as well. Anyone who brings empty hands won’t last for long.

Do something memorable to the stakeholders so that you are remembered. You are remembered and reciprocated upon by the meat you unleash at the cooking pot.

Networking parasites are dropped like hot potatoes. You know people gossip at networking events. Don’t be gossiped as the one who doesn’t bring anything.

Have a network old hand to guide you. Networking coaches and mentors will introduce you to new and important contacts.

Consistent rekindling of the relationship is one of the paramount keys to success. The relationship has to be reset through proactivity and incentivising.

