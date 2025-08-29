The multi-generational workplace: Why your boss thinks the way they think

It is a dull Monday morning. At 7:30am, the boardroom door swings open and in walks Mr Kato, the boss and human alarm clock, carrying a thick stack of printed agendas. Nothing screams “urgent” like murdered trees. He arrives with the energy of a motivational WhatsApp quote: “Rise and grind, champions!”

Meanwhile, the Air-Con blasts like A US Base in Antarctica. You drag yourself in, barely awake, silently asking the question on every junior staffer’s mind: Couldn’t this have been a voice note? But here is the twist. Mr Kato is not just being dramatic. He is a corporate time traveller. He is from an era where hierarchy ruled, printers were a status symbol, and being “professional” meant showing up early with starched collars and unquestioned deference to authority.

He is not wrong. He is just from a different manual printed in dot matrix font. After six years navigating the modern workplace while dodging vague policies, haunted printers, and “a quick one” that stretches into a half-day marathon, as a corporate youngin, I have made peace with a simple truth; leadership styles are generational.

Every boss, mentor, or middle manager has been shaped by a distinct mix of world events, economic climates, and cultural expectations. And while it is tempting to roll your eyes during yet another printed agenda meeting, it is far more interesting to then ask: Why does leadership feel so different across generations? And how do we work with it instead of around it?

The Baby Boomers

Born between 1946 and 1964, they are the boardroom veterans and are the “we built this company” legends who wear legacy like a tailored suit. They came of age in post-war optimism and independence movements. In their universe, loyalty was gold, structure was sacred, and questioning the boss bordered on career suicide. To them, authority was not just respected, it was revered. They did not ping anyone on slack; they waited their turn in boardroom queues.

Generation X

Born between 1965 and 1980, they are commonly termed “the silent fixers”. These are your stealthy middle managers, the ones who type like machine guns and solve everything from broken printers to broken HR policies without breaking a sweat. Raised during political instability and public service meltdowns, they turned candle-lit homework into careers. Gen-Xers were told that education would save them, hence shaping their belief in it. They became the first-degree holders in their families and the invisible backbone of every office. No fluff. No chaos. Just systems that work and strong coffee.

The Millennials

Born between 1981 and 1996, the dreamy-eyed idealists dragged soft skills into boardrooms and transformed LinkedIn into a battlefield of motivational posts. They are the generation that grew up on “you can be anything” messaging, only to graduate into a job market that demanded five years’ experience for entry-level roles. They hustle through burnout, juggle side gigs, and keep HR busy with wellness suggestions. They want meaning, balance, and mental health days even though they are also expected to lead, innovate, and smile through performance reviews. They are part rebel, part role model, often both in the same meeting.

The Gen-Zs

These were born into WiFi, raised on YouTube tutorials, and shaped by pandemics, protests, and productivity hacks. We are not here for titles; we are here for impact. We do not ask “why” to defy; we ask to improve. We crave feedback, reject busy work, and question tradition, not because we are entitled, but because we are efficiency addicts. We run on multiple browser tabs and coffee that is more milk than bean. Our mentors might call us impatient. We prefer “strategically allergic to time wastage.” Of course, it is not just about the age difference, rather, it is about what each generation carries to work. Boomers arrive with decades of experience and a growing sense of being sidelined by the digital revolution.

Gen X walks in holding the weight of two generations; helping boomers transition and managing millennials who want purpose, not just paychecks. Millennials clock in, juggling babies, burnout, and bad internet. And Gen Z? We show up already multitasking, expecting slack replies in five minutes and asking why we still need to print things in 2025.

What really keeps everyone up at night? Boomers are still trying to understand why printers seem moody, while quietly fighting ageism and wondering when decades of loyalty stopped being valuable. Gen-Xers remain the quiet workers who fix everything, get thanked rarely, get promoted slowly, and are constantly told they are “too experienced” or “too quiet.”

Millennials are stuck in the middle, expected to lead, inspire, and innovate while still paying rent during tough economic times. And Gen Z? We are supposed to change the world, but first, we need our logins. The result? Meetings where Boomers request hard copies, Millennials want to align with values, Gen-Xers say “let’s just finish,” and Gen Z asks if it can be an email instead. These are not conflicts but rather code switches. And when we stop seeing each other as “the problem” and rather as interlocking puzzle pieces, that is when the workplace gets interesting.

Moving forward

It starts with making room for humility. Saying “I don’t get this” should not be career suicide; it should be normal. Communication can be a bridge, not a battleground. Boomers can learn slack.

Gen Z can learn patience. Millennials can teach EQ. Gen X can teach resilience. And we all can stop pretending that tenure automatically translates to relevance, further highlighting that youth equals insight. Because here is the truth: Mr Kato is not the enemy. He is just from a time when “filing” meant actual files. So the next time he walks in with a stapled agenda and a sermon on professionalism, do not roll your eyes. Roll with it.

Leadership is not about one generation calling the shots anymore. It is about how we move forward together. Preferably with a working Wi-Fi connection, mutual respect, and a shared Google Calendar.