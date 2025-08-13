The one story that transformed global award winner Ruth Nazzinda’s career

From her mother’s radio to the bright lights of international film festivals, Ruth Nazzinda has built a career on the belief that stories can feed, heal and transform lives. Nazzinda wears many faces; a filmmaker, animator, and humanitarian. She captures moments and uses the visuals as catalysts of reaching out in order to change the futures of the people. She still remembers the sound; the hum of her mother’s radio, the warm, distinct voice of Ssalongo John on CBS FM, the famous man who read the death announcements with such dignity it made grief bearable. “I grew up surrounded by rich oral traditions. Those voices taught me that storytelling is not just about words, it is about holding space for others,” Nazzinda recalls.

This is the belief that has shaped her path, from a radio booth at Galaxy FM to international film festival screens, and from telling stories to feeding communities. Today, she makes documentaries and has been recognised and severally awarded for it. She is a creative director, humanitarian, and founder of Bitone Art Reels (BAREEL). Beneath the titles, she is still that girl who learnt the power of empathy through visual art. Her first lesson in storytelling’s power came at Galaxy FM. “I saw how a single story aired during a community call-in could mobilise support, shift opinion, or inspire action,” she says. But her true awakening came during the Covid-19 lockdown.

She directed To Survive, a documentary following Caroline Nanvuma; Uganda’s youngest female LC1 chairperson, who made porridge every day to fight hunger in Kyeyune Zone, Kabalagala, Kampala. “That story transformed me,” Nazzinda says. “It showed me what real leadership looks like - quiet, uncelebrated, but life-saving. It taught me documentary storytelling is not just about witnessing. It is about amplifying voices that are often ignored and standing with those creating change despite impossible odds.”

The transition

The transition from radio to filmmaking was far from smooth. “Film sets were male-dominated. I had to prove myself over and over, even when my work spoke for itself,” she says. She persisted, directing productions such us Opportunities Are Here (EU & ITC-funded), serving on juries at ZIFF, ITFFA, and Accra Indie, and producing stories that sparked conversation worldwide. To Survive became a finalist at the 2021 UN SDG Action 6 Films competition, won the Unified Filmmakers Award in Germany, and Best Documentary at the Accra Indie Film Fest in Ghana. It also inspired the founding of the To Survive Foundation, which addresses urban hunger and supports vulnerable women and teenage mothers with food, care, and skills.

She says she could not just document it and walk away. “That story became my mission. Storytelling and activism are inseparable. ” During the lockdown, she co-founded Each One A Bike, under Women In Cinema UG, providing bicycles to young women filmmakers and creatives. She says: “These bikes became more than transport. They meant safety, independence, and the chance to keep working.” Her other projects carry the same thread — from Shining a Light on Lupus, following Derrick Mpagi’s resilience, to Clan Roots Sculpture, a VR experience preserving Buganda heritage. “If a story can restore dignity, raise awareness, or provoke conversation, I feel a responsibility to tell it,” she says.

Animation

Nazzinda is also a 2D animator, using the artform to tell difficult stories without retraumatising audiences. “Animation allows me to make serious issues accessible,” she explains. “It crosses language and literacy barriers.” In her animated documentary Mmamba, she explores Buganda clan identity through a symbolic underwater world. “Our stories are rich. Animation gives us the freedom to tell them in unique ways,” she says. “It is also a way to preserve culture in a form that can be shared with the next generation.”

Advice

Her advice to young women entering the field? “Start with what you have. Use your voice. Your lived experience is your strongest asset. You don’t need to wait for a formal degree to begin.” Years of grassroots work have shown the young filmmaker that resilience is not a slogan. “I have seen communities with almost nothing but holding on to hope, resourcefulness, and dignity,” she says. “During the lockdown, people still found ways to support each other. That is resilience.” For her, dignity is tied to agency. “We did not just deliver food; we co-created stories with communities, letting them decide how they wanted to be represented. That made the work more meaningful for everyone.”

Mentors

Nazzinda credits her mentors; from her early radio bosses at Galaxy FM to filmmakers, especially Raymond Malinga, for shaping her confidence and vision. She also draws inspiration from her peers and from the communities she serves. “When I started, success was about visibility, credits, awards,” she says. “Now, success is legacy. It is creating systems and stories that outlive me.” In five years, she envisions a creative studio merging film, art, immersive tech, and community-centred storytelling, collaborating across Africa and the diaspora. “I want to keep training young people to use creativity for healing, advocacy, and economic freedom,” she says. “It is about building a pipeline of storytellers who understand the value of dignity and truth.”

If her life were a documentary, she already knows the title: From the Mic to the Lens: Stories That Stir Change. “It is not just about my career path. It is about the stories I have chosen to tell, stories rooted in resilience, culture, justice, and healing,” she says. And like the voices on her mother’s radio all those years ago, her own voice now carries across communities and continents, holding space, telling truths, and reminding the world that stories can feed, heal, and transform.

Personal

Away from the deadlines and festival circuits, the enthusiastic storyteller finds peace in music, nature walks, and time with family. “I love listening to oldies, gospel, and traditional Ugandan sounds,” she says.Whitney Houston’s Greatest Love of All mirrors her life’s journey; locally, it is Madox Ssematimba’s Abato that fuels her commitment to the next generation.



