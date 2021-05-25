The PLOT: When employment becomes a pain  

By Claire Balungi More by this Author

Employment is exchange of labour for money. Its extended meaning is, to be paid to do something worthy of payment. Because the truth is, there’s work somewhere that you don’t think should be paid for. I didn’t mention anything about gossip shows on T.V. This is what this week’s PLOT (Podcast Lecture On Things) is about.

There are many advantages of being employed which we all know and shall not get into. But did you know that there are also disadvantages, one being, as Allan Busby, the host of the PLOT suggests, having actual work on your hands that you can’t put on hold because there are deadlines and the scare of getting fired? This and many other things we would rather not have to do but must deal with as employees, is what this week’s podcast is about.

The PLOT is a weekly podcast focusing on the things life throws at us and how we can possibly deal with them. Filled with a healthy dose of humour and some hard truths, the podcast is scripted by Ernest Bazanye and performed by Allan. Look out for it every Tuesday on the Daily Monitor’s podcast platform.

