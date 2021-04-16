There is always a solution if you know where to look

By Edgar R. Batte More by this Author

Passionate. Dennis Kamukama has held managerial positions in the hospitality sector for more than 10 years. The 36-year-old believes the hospitality industry has the potential to transform Uganda’s economy.

Please walk me through your career journey

After my graduation from Makerere University in 2009, I was fortunate to find employment in less than six months.

I was a fundamental founding staff member in the establishment of one of the leading four-star hotels in Mbarara. To this date, my name is inscribed on its Wall of Fame.

I grew through the ranks from the position of operations officer to operations manager then marketing executive.

I was promoted to the position of marketing manager then to deputy general manager and finally appointed the general manager in a span of 10 years. In 2019 I changed jobs seeking a fresh and new challenge. I decided to taste the waters in the lodge management and I am currently the lodge manager of Kigambira Safari Lodge. I have been involved in its development right from its groundbreaking to its opening for business.

What tools helped you get where you are today?

My bachelor’s degree in Tourism and Hotel management from Makerere University and training from Utalii College of Kenya give me the right professional qualifications that the job demands. I am very passionate about the work I do and I am a hard worker.

I handle every task at hand professionally. I respect all roles that come with the job regardless of how low they may seem. I am a team player. I take time to research so that I am informed of the current trends and changes in the industry. I am honest, loyal and reliable.

What career achievements are you most proud of?

Moving through the ranks to make it as a four-star hotel general manager in a space of 10 years. I have recruited, groomed staff that have grown to succeed, achieve very high positions and are also contributing to the industry.

I have been a key founding member of two of the best hotels and lodges in the western region. I have managed to attract a lot of business to both of my workplaces through my networks. I was instrumental in achieving the four-star status at my previous workplace.

What do you do to ensure return visitors as a hospitality manager?

I always have well trained staff who will not make careless mistakes. Plus, I treat all clients as VIPs and I take complaints very seriously. In case of a blunder, I go out of my way to compensate the guest so that they do not leave when they are unhappy.

In my years in the industry, I have come to understand that clients are unique and respond well to personalised service. Once you understand this foundational truth, it is easy to exceed every client’s expectations. In return, I earn their trust and loyalty.

What does it take to have a successful career in the hospitality industry?

Be professional, put your work first, network and understand the changing trends in the industry; do not separate yourself from your work and the position you hold and the company.

How important is networking in your line of work?

Your network is your net worth. Every place I have managed, I have been able to influence a lot of business as a result of my network and they contribute greatly to the establishment’s revenue.

What would you like to see done better in Uganda’s tourism and hospitality industry?

To see an equal focus by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) Ministry of Tourism and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) toward the local market for tourism growth and development.

Are you a leader or a boss?

The customer is the only boss I know. I can only be a leader if I have a team to lead.

What is the best advice anyone has given you?

Help the business grow and it will also help you grow in return. You can only be able to earn the best salary if you have done your best to assist the business make the money.

What is your philosophy on life?

There is power in teamwork. There is always a solution right in front of you, you only need to know how and where to look. Never look down on anyone or anyone’s idea, it could be the best to save the day.

Which are your top local and regional travel destinations, and why?

Mbarara is my favourite city and destination. It is fast growing, very hospitable and has a national park close by. I also love magical Kenya which I feel is one of the wonders of East Africa.