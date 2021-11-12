Tracy Walakira:  The resident Ms Fix It for global brands 

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • Fixer. Walakira met her current employer in 2010 during the African Union Summit while still in school. Four years later, after graduation he sought her out and offered her a job.

For more than seven years, Tracy Nabiteeko Walakira has been operating from her home in Uganda,  to collaborate with media and coordinate huge events in all parts of Africa for the APO Group. APO Group is a media relations’ consulting firm and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East. According to Walakira, the firm aims at increasing visibility and spreading a positive narrative of Africa. 

