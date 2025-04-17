True leadership means serving - Nandala

Nathan Nandala Mafabi is a household name in Ugandan politics. He has been a legislator for 25 years and has served as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and is a dedicated advocate for financial accountability. But beyond politics, his story is deeply rooted in coffee farming, a legacy passed down through generations. Growing up on a coffee farm, he learnt first-hand the economic power of the aromatic red beans, which provided his family with the means to afford education, healthcare and other essentials.

Strong educational foundation

Nandala began his education at Bumwale Muslim Primary School before moving to Busamaga Muslim Primary School. He later joined Busoga College Mwiri and Makerere University, where he earned a Diploma in Education and a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics and Applied Economics. Returning to Makerere as a lecturer, he furthered his studies with a Master of Arts in Economic Policy and Planning. He pursued Certified Public Accountancy (CPA) in Kenya in 1992 and became a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in 1995. Additionally, he is affiliated with the American Institute of Professional Accountants and also studied law. Since 2001, he has represented Budadiri County West in Sironko District in Parliament.

From civil servant to coffee advocate

Before joining politics, Nandala worked in the Ministry of Finance, rising to the rank of commissioner before moving to the World Bank as a financial management consultant. However, despite his rise in public service, coffee remained central to his journey. His family's businesses, spanning fuel, oil trade, and hospitality, were all built on the foundation of coffee earnings, with operations in Kiyindi, Mbikko, Bujhowali, Mbale, Sironko, and Karamoja, and plans to expand to West Nile, Lango, and Acholi. Between 1991 and 1996, while engaged in coffee trade, he noticed a fundamental f law—middlemen were reaping huge profits while farmers struggled. Determined to change this, he dedicated himself to steering the Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU) to fight for farmers’ rights.

Reviving the Bugisu

Cooperative Union Founded in 1954, BCU is one of Uganda’s most significant cooperative unions, with 299 primary societies representing around 600,000 coffee farmers. These farmers deliver their coffee to their respective societies, which in turn supply it to the union, ensuring quality through careful washing and drying. BCU operates one of Africa’s largest Arabica coffee milling plants and, through collective bargaining, secures better prices for farmers. However, Nandala acknowledges that the union has faced challenges. Between 1996 and 2008, it lost vast properties, including land for an industrial park and buildings in Namakwekwe and Namakwala. “During my tenure, we have restored the union’s financial stability. Today, BCU is the biggest landlord in the region, with most banks renting from us,” he says.

Championing coffee policy and farmers’ rights

As a key legislator in shaping Uganda’s coffee law, Nandala remains a strong advocate for coffee farmers. He opposed the dissolution of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), which provided farmers with seedlings and technical support, arguing that the Ministry of Agriculture lacks the specialised knowledge to take over its role. He believes coffee deserves as much attention as oil in national debates. “Coffee has been Uganda’s leading foreign exchange earner for decades, even before colonial rule. In the early 20th century, Bugisu and Buganda contributed 300,000 and 500,000 pounds, respectively, to Uganda’s economy through coffee,” he notes. For many families in Bugisu and beyond, coffee remains the backbone of livelihoods, enabling them to educate their children and access healthcare. “My parents educated me and my siblings through coffee farming, just like our forefathers before us. Many homes and businesses exist today.

A vision for leadership

Nandala’s commitment to service extends beyond coffee. Asked about his leadership philosophy, he asserts, “To lead a country is to serve its people. I have been successful because I have served the people.” He believes that effective leadership should ensure citizens benefit from their taxes. “In Uganda, there is too much wastage and corruption. Roads remain unbuilt despite allocated funds. We have some of the best feasibility studies and reports, yet implementation is non-existent,” he laments. Drawing comparisons, he notes, “That is why Rwanda has developed; it takes implementation seriously. The World Bank praises Uganda for well-written reports, but implementation remains at zero.” He concludes with a promise: “If you make me president, I will ensure that public goods and services are delivered without fear or favour; because that is what I have done my whole life.”

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY

Nathan Nandala Mafabi has been a key figure in championing financial accountability in Uganda’s public sector. As Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament, he led investigations into corruption scandals, exposing mismanagement of public funds and holding government officials accountable. His tenure at PAC saw some of the most high-profile probes, including investigations into ghost workers, irregular procurements, and the misuse of funds in various ministries. His efforts played a role in increasing transparency and ensuring that reports from the Auditor General were scrutinised with actionable recommendations. Mafabi’s stance on financial integrity has often put him at odds with government officials, but it has also earned him respect as a no-nonsense advocate for accountability. His work has influenced Uganda’s approach to public finance management, reinforcing the need for oversight in government spending.