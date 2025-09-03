Tumusiime transformed her pain into mental health advocacy

There are moments in life when the body speaks the language the heart cannot. For Jackie Tumusiime Butera, it came as chest pains, pounding palpitations, and the haunting fear that she was about to die.

“I was convinced I had a heart problem. I asked for an electrocardiogram (ECG), only to be told my heart was fine. What I was facing was depression, she remembers. That was 2018, the year she says she met “the most broken version” of herself.

Days blurred into nights, survival became routine, and joy felt like a memory. Yet from that lowest point, Tumusiime began a journey that would turn her private pain into a public purpose, to give mental health a voice in a society where silence had long been the norm.

She recalls: “I was confused and without direction. It was as though I was simply existing, waiting for days to pass.” What anchored her was a verse from Isaiah 61:3 - “and provide for those who grieve in Zion, to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the LORD for the display of his splendour.”

Although the verse at first sounded abstract, she chose to hold onto it, until she knew without a doubt that the promise included her too.

Building a community

This hope grew into curiosity, and curiosity into a calling. She began taking courses in counselling, later earning a certificate in mental health studies. At first, she offered support to individuals in her circle, but soon realised the need was far larger. “So many people were carrying pain in silence,” she says.

“I knew I had to do more.” This conviction led to the creation of the Community Redemption Organisation Uganda (CROU); a platform dedicated to mental health awareness, capacity building, and workplace wellness programs.

Much of Tumusiime’s work is focused on creating spaces where people feel safe to speak. In her counselling sessions, she notices the same patterns.

She says: “People often arrive hesitant, unsure if they should even be there. Their eyes wander, their voices drop. Then, slowly, the words begin to come. It is a sacred moment when someone feels safe enough to share their burden.”

For her, these conversations are not just about advice but about presence. “When someone realises they are not alone, that they are not weak or broken beyond repair, you can almost see the weight lift from their shoulders.”

Jackie Tumusiime Butera. PHOTO/EDGAR R BATTE

The brunch movement

Tumusiime has started a brunch get together whose goal is to eat, bond and bloom.

“Food brings us together. Bonding helps us feel we belong. And from that, we grow,” Tumusiime explains. If the counselling room is quiet and steady, soft music hums in the background, just enough to create calm. It is not just about the food. It is about what happens once people sit at the table.”

Here, stories are unwrapped as gently as gifts. A young mother speaks haltingly about sleepless nights and the weight of juggling work and family. Across the table, another woman nods, her eyes glistening with recognition.

Someone else admits she has battled anxiety for years, a confession she has never dared to voice at home or at work. Laughter, too, threads through the room; laughter of relief, shared humanity, and realising that even heavy stories can be carried together.

“I remember one young woman who stood up, trembling, napkin clutched in her hand,” Tumusiime recalls. “She said it was the first time she had ever spoken openly about her struggles.

She cried, and the room cried with her. By the end, she had not only found a counsellor but also three women who promised to check in on her. That is what healing looks like.”

Impact

“A woman once told me she had been planning to leave her job because of stress. After attending the brunch, she chose to seek counselling instead. Another finally found the courage to talk to her husband about her struggles. These may sound like small steps, but they are steps toward healing, and they ripple outwards.”

Inclusivity is at the heart of her vision. “We make sure women from all walks of life are represented,” Tumusiime explains. “We sponsor participation when someone can’t afford it, we work with grassroots groups, and we make sure the conversations are in simple, relatable language. Everyone deserves to feel seen and supported.”

The urgency of her work is clear.

“Depression, anxiety, and even suicide are on the rise, especially among young people,” she says.

“Unemployment, poverty, and gender-based violence all add weight. The pandemic didn’t start the crisis, but it made it worse.” She believes solutions must be both collective and local.

“The government must do more with funding and policy. Schools, families, and communities must normalise conversations. Workplaces must integrate support systems.

Everyone has a role to play,” she says.

While she has no issues replicating global models, she insists solutions should be adapted in a way that is culturally appropriate. “If solutions are not culturally sensitive, they will not last,” she warns.

Jackie Tumusiime Butera. PHOTO/EDGAR R BATTE

Plans

Tumusiime dreams of scaling her initiatives so they can reach more people. “I want the Lady’s Wellness Brunch to expand into more regions, and I want virtual sessions for women in rural areas. Most importantly, I want follow-ups; mentorship, skill-building, ongoing support. Healing cannot just be a one-day event.”

Advice

Her advice to young women facing struggles today is simple but firm: “Prioritise yourself without guilt. Speak openly about what you are going through. Seek support. Remember, asking for help is not weakness. It is strength.”