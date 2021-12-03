Uganda Airlines appoints corporate affairs manager

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Throughout her career, Shakila has spearheaded the development and implementation of successful communication initiatives. She has demonstrated leadership and helped mentor teams in leadership and communications.

Uganda Airlines has appointed Shakila Rahim Lamar as its Corporate Affairs and Public Relations. Shakila is a development communication and corporate governance specialist with more than 16 years of experience in leadership, stakeholder management, customer care, government relations, technical writing, risk management, media relations, corporate communications, and crisis communication.

