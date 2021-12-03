Uganda Airlines appoints corporate affairs manager

Uganda Airlines has appointed Shakila Rahim Lamar as its Corporate Affairs and Public Relations. Shakila is a development communication and corporate governance specialist with more than 16 years of experience in leadership, stakeholder management, customer care, government relations, technical writing, risk management, media relations, corporate communications, and crisis communication.

Throughout her career, Shakila has spearheaded the development and implementation of successful communication initiatives. She has demonstrated leadership and helped mentor teams in leadership and communications.

At Uganda Airlines, Shakila will renew its regional and global strategic communications and drive its brand strategy. Her core role will involve stakeholder management, engagement, and partnerships.

Shakila is a public and private partnership enthusiast. She is currently the secretary to the Council of the Institute of Corporate Governance (ICGU) and a member of the Public Relations Association of Uganda (PRAU).