Use your network to build ideas

Engineer Peter Nyeko. Photo/ Edgar R Batte

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

Innovation. Engineer Peter Nyeko is co-founder of Mandulis Energy. He is an aerospace engineer and Cleantech entrepreneur; a graduate of the University of Bristol. He runs renewable energy and agriculture projects in Lamwo. He enjoys learning and figuring out solutions to what some people call problems. A fortnight ago, he won the 2021 Scalable Climate Solutions Challenge organised by Dutch Fund for Climate and Development (DFCD). Mandulis developed a concept to process agricultural waste from small farmers into electricity.

How would you say you got to where you are today? he beginning
There are a number of hymns that define my journey. I have been a Sunday school teacher so hymns are a crucial part of my journey. One is ‘Great is thy faithfulness’. 
I can sing it in Spanish, French, Arabic, Latin, Luo, and in English. For the faithfulness of God, many doors that were closed 10 years ago, are open today.  I have a lot of gratitude to the ecosystems that have supported me along the way, in Uganda and Makerere University; the Renewable Energy incubator- they were the first people to believe in us. 
It was under the Uganda Energy Credit Conservation Company, an initiative of the Ministry of Finance and Minister of Energy in Uganda. They spotted us and brought on board KfW and later the African Development Bank, UN and Vatican. 

