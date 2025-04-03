Using the law to fight HIV stigma

When Gloria Nawanyaga was in Senior One, she read a newspaper story that changed her life. The article detailed the heartbreaking experience of a young man who was fired from his job simply because he was HIV-positive. The injustice haunted her for years, and by the time she reached Senior Six, she had made a life-altering decision; to study Law and fight against stigma-related job insecurity in Uganda. Now 27 years old, Nawanyaga holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Uganda Christian University, specialising in Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law. She pursued law not just as a career but as a mission to protect the rights of people living with HIV. She currently practices at RG Masaba Co Advocates in Ntinda, Kampala, and has recently completed her Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice at the Law Development Centre.

Advocacy

Her advocacy work has already made an impact. One of her most notable achievements was suing a prominent Ugandan pastor, Martin Sempa, for spreading discriminatory messages against people living with HIV. The lawsuit forced him to issue a public apology and retract his statements. Born with HIV, Nawanyaga was the first of three children. She only learnt about her status at the age of 11 when her mother sat her down for a difficult conversation. Her mother, who was also HIV-positive, explained that the pills she took daily were antiretroviral drugs and that Nawanyaga would need them too.

Hearing the words "You were born with HIV" sent Nawanyaga into shock. The messages she had seen in school, "HIV/Aids kills", played over in her mind, making her believe she had no future. She developed intense self-hatred, judged her parents harshly, and even considered suicide. The stigma weighed heavily on her, and she started skipping school, avoiding medication, and retreating into isolation. When she joined a boarding school in Primary Seven, she stopped taking her medication entirely, hoping to escape the burden of her status. For a while, she felt fine. She even excelled academically, scoring a first grade and emerging as the best English student in her school. But soon after, her health deteriorated.

She became weak, developed severe rashes, and suffered from relentless vomiting. Within a week, she was diagnosed with full-blown Aids and admitted to the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) in Mengo, Kampala. The experience was terrifying. While in the hospital, she witnessed two patients die; one on her left, the other on her right. Lying between them, she feared she was next. It was a moment that changed her perspective, and she realised she had to take her health seriously. She resumed medication, but her body had already developed resistance to her previous regimen, forcing doctors to switch her to new drugs that came with severe side effects.

Gloria Nawanyaga has lived with HIV/Aids for more than 15 years. Photo/Courtesy

Battling stigma

When Nawanyaga recovered and resumed her studies, she faced another challenge; stigma from her peers and teachers. A schoolmate from her neighbourhood spread the word about her HIV status, and soon, her classmates avoided her. No one would sit next to her, and anything she touched had to be wiped clean before others would use it. Even some teachers distanced themselves from her. One teacher went so far as to tell her she had come to the school to infect the boys.

The rejection was unbearable, and she knew she could not stay there. She transferred to Bethel High School in Bunamwaya Town, where she kept her status private and thrived academically and in leadership roles. She later joined St Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Kakiri for her A-Levels, where she was elected head girl and chairperson of the Christian Union.

Determined to make a difference, she passed her law pre-entry exams and enrolled at Uganda Christian University in 2016. However, tragedy struck when her father, the family’s sole breadwinner, died of Aids in 2017 after a long illness. His death left the family struggling financially, and Nawanyaga had to navigate university life without adequate support. On top of that, she faced renewed stigma when her hostel roommates discovered her status and spread rumours about her. Despite the hardships, she persevered and graduated in December 2020, specialising in Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law.

Looking to the future