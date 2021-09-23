UWA relocates tortoises seized from suspected trafficker

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has taken possession of four tortoises which were seized from a suspected child kidnapper in Luweero District.

Mr Juvenal Rugambwa, a resident of Zirobwe Sub-county in Luweero, who had earlier appeared before Luweero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe on charges of child trafficking on September 20 and granted bail was on the same day rearrested by police after four tortoises were recovered from his home at Kirambula Village in Zirobwe Sub-county.

UWA dragged Mr Rugambwa to court over possession of prohibited wildlife species contrary to Section 36(1) &71(1) (b) of Uganda Wildlife Authority Act 2019.

“The four tortoises are now safely under the custody of UWA. Anybody interested in having the protected wildlife species at his home must possess a licence. Any breach of this law sanctions criminal charges in line with the illegal possession of the protected wildlife species,” Mr Bashir Hangi ,the UWA communications manager, told the Daily Monitor on Tuesday

Mr Charles Twine, the spokesperson of police Criminal Investigation Department, confirmed the development .

“The suspect will appear before the Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court in Kampala on charges of possession of protected wildlife species. The tortoises have already been handed over to UWA for safe custody,” he said.

On September 3, residents of Kirambula Village in Zirobwe Sub-county led by their chairperson Superito Kirooli stormed the home of Mr Rugambwa after a tip off from one of them that he had dug a grave and planned to bury a 10-year-old girl under his custody.

Advertisement

Residents say Mr Rugambwa claims to be a son to Joseph Kibwetere, who is linked to the infamous Kanungu inferno, which claimed about 700 lives under the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments cult in March 2000.

Authorities guided by police searched Mr Rugambwa’s home and recovered the malnourished girl. The investigating team also found four tortoises at his premises.

Ms Eva Naluyange, a resident of Kirambula Village in Zirobwe Sub-county, said: “His (Rugambwa) activities at the village were suspicious because he never interacted with the residents and had semi-finished structures at different locations. We had an obligation to know his activities. Later, we got information that a girl was being confined and we had to alert authorities.”

The 10-year-old girl is under rehabilitation at Luweero General Hospital, the police said on Wednesday.

[email protected]