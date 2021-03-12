Why is it difficult to get feedback from HR recruitment team?

By Caroline Mboijana More by this Author

Dear Caroline,

I am wondering why it is challenging for human resource managers to give feedback to candidates interviewed even when the number is as small as three. I believe it is only humane to let people know about their performance and, if possible, highlight areas where they got it wrong so they can improve. I am a procurement practitioner. In case a supply contract is not awarded to a particular company, it’s upon us to provide a debrief on why they were unsuccessful. Brian



Dear Brian,

I believe you have raised an important point, and while you feel Human Resources Managers “fail” to provide feedback, I also think many do. I do not believe some mangers intentionally do not bother or do not want to provide feedback, as this would go against an essential best practice guide for their profession.

In many cases, the failure is due to how an organisation’s Talent Sourcing and Selection processes and systems are defined and structured.

Here I am talking about the activities associated with the process and critically who is responsible for completing the activities. If these structures are not defined, you will undoubtedly have a gap in how feedback is given to the applicants.

Where you have a manual-based system, which is over-reliant on a person to do the work, other factors may come into play, for example, the volume of communication that has to be managed and coordinated.

If the Talent Sourcing and Selection is automated, i.e., through a platform such as Jazz HR, then this process is automatically controlled by the system. Please bear in mind that many organisations will address the feedback process by clearly articulating in their adverts, “only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.”

While this may be seen as a shortfall because all candidates should receive feedback, it is a practical mechanism for the Human Resources function.



Candidates who have reached the final stage and were not selected should be communicated to and provided with feedback, so they first and foremost know that they were not successful. Secondly, they have learning points on which they can build on and improve for their next interview.

